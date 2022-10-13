Jump to content

High court rejects Trump plea to step into Mar-a-Lago case

The Supreme Court has rejected former President Donald Trump’s plea to step into the legal fight over the FBI search of his Florida estate

Mark Sherman
Thursday 13 October 2022 20:05
Trump FBI
The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump’s plea to step into the legal fight over the FBI search of his Florida estate.

The justices did not otherwise comment in turning away Trump’s emergency appeal.

Trump had pressed the court on an issue relating to classified documents seized in the search of Mar-a-Lago.

