High court dismisses challenge to Obama health law

The Supreme Court has dismissed a challenge to the Obama era health care law, preserving insurance coverage for millions of Americans

The justices left the entire law intact Thursday in ruling that Texas other Republican-led states and two individuals had no right to bring their lawsuit in federal court.

The law’s major provisions include protections for people with pre-existing health conditions, a range of no-cost preventive services and the expansion of the Medicaid program that insures lower-income people, including those who work in jobs that don’t pay much or provide health insurance.

Also left in place is the law’s now-toothless requirement that people have health insurance or pay a penalty. Congress rendered that provision irrelevant in 2017 when it reduced the penalty to zero.