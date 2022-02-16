Hillary Clinton has mocked former President Donald Trump for claiming that her aides spied on him.

“Trump and Fox are desperately spinning up a fake scandal to distract from his real ones,” Ms Clinton tweeted on Wednesday. “So it's a day that ends in Y. The more his misdeeds are exposed, the more they lie. For those interested in reality, here's a good debunking of their latest nonsense.”

Mr Trump first made the astonishing allegation that his predecessor Barack Obama had ordered the wiretapping of the phones in Trump Tower, his New York City headquarters, in a tweet on 4 March 2017, not long after he had entered the White House.

Now banned from Twitter and out of office, Mr Trump has issued two press releases from the shadows of his palatial residence in Florida crowing over the latest court filing from special counsel John Durham, who continues to investigate the origins of the FBI’s probe into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia in search of “deep state” Democratic bias, as evidence that he was right all along.

“The latest pleading from Special Counsel Robert [sic] Durham provides indisputable evidence that my campaign and presidency were spied on by operatives paid by the Hillary Clinton Campaign in an effort to develop a completely fabricated connection to Russia,” the celebrity property tycoon turned demagogue declared on 12 February, getting his own champion’s name wrong before openly calling for executions.

“This is a scandal far greater in scope and magnitude than Watergate and those who were involved in and knew about this spying operation should be subject to criminal prosecution. In a stronger period of time in our country, this crime would have been punishable by death.”

In an even briefer statement three days later, evidently still basking in the glow of apparent triumph, he proclaimed: “I was proven right about the spying, and I will be proven right about 2020.”

