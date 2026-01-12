Hilton worker fired after warning of ICE activity at the hotel where she worked
‘Quite frankly, I don’t really care if I lose my job,’ the woman said in the video, which has garnered millions of views
A Texas woman has been fired after she posted a TikTok video warning of Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity near the hotel where she worked, according to a new report.
“Hey guys, my name is Gia, and I just wanna give a warning: There are ICE agents staying at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas,” the woman said in a video posted on January 7.
“Please warn your families if you or somebody who works here is worried about their immigration status,” she continued. “Quite frankly, I don’t really care if I lose my job. I care more about your families and about unity.”
Later that same day, the woman, a 20-year-old who was only identified only by her first name, was fired by Towne Park, a third party parking company at Hilton, she told The Dallas Morning News.
A manager had asked her to delete the post, and, when she refused, she was informed she had violated the social media policy of Towne Park, Hilton’s third-party valet company, she said.
In a statement to the outlet, Towne Park confirmed this account, stating the staffer had “violated our business conduct policy and is no longer employed by our company.”
“We respect the privacy of all our guests,” a Hilton Anatole spokesperson added. “Our hotels are places of public accommodation and strive to always be welcoming places for all.”
Gia’s TikTok video has had over two million views and thousands of comments, most expressing support for the dismissed employee and criticism toward Hilton.
“I’m canceling my upcoming reservations and walking away from Hilton,” one user wrote, while another added: “Boycotting Hilton.”
“Send me your resume - im in Plano and need an executive assistant,” another user added.
Hilton and Towne Park did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Independent.
The woman’s dismissal comes amid rising tensions between ICE and the members of the public in the wake of recent shootings involving federal immigration officers.
Last week, an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother, following a confrontation on a Minneapolis street. Trump administration officials have accused Good of attempting to run the agent over, while local and state officials said the agent was acting recklessly.
The next day, a Border Patrol agent shot a husband and wife during a traffic stop in Portland, resulting in their hospitalization. Federal authorities said they were associated with a Venezuelan gang.
Following the incidents, anti-ICE protests have erupted around the country, and the Democratic leaders of multiple cities, including Minneapolis and Portland, have called on federal immigration officials to leave their cities. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has said it will redouble its efforts to crack down on illegal immigration.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks