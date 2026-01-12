Hilton worker fired after warning of ICE activity at the hotel where she worked

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Texas woman has been fired after she posted a TikTok video warning of Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity near the hotel where she worked, according to a new report.

“Hey guys, my name is Gia, and I just wanna give a warning: There are ICE agents staying at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas,” the woman said in a video posted on January 7.

“Please warn your families if you or somebody who works here is worried about their immigration status,” she continued. “Quite frankly, I don’t really care if I lose my job. I care more about your families and about unity.”

Later that same day, the woman, a 20-year-old who was only identified only by her first name, was fired by Towne Park, a third party parking company at Hilton, she told The Dallas Morning News.

A manager had asked her to delete the post, and, when she refused, she was informed she had violated the social media policy of Towne Park, Hilton’s third-party valet company, she said.

open image in gallery A Texas woman was fired after she warned of ICE activity near the hotel she worked at in Dallas, according to a new report ( Getty Images )

In a statement to the outlet, Towne Park confirmed this account, stating the staffer had “violated our business conduct policy and is no longer employed by our company.”

“We respect the privacy of all our guests,” a Hilton Anatole spokesperson added. “Our hotels are places of public accommodation and strive to always be welcoming places for all.”

Gia’s TikTok video has had over two million views and thousands of comments, most expressing support for the dismissed employee and criticism toward Hilton.

“I’m canceling my upcoming reservations and walking away from Hilton,” one user wrote, while another added: “Boycotting Hilton.”

“Send me your resume - im in Plano and need an executive assistant,” another user added.

Hilton and Towne Park did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Independent.

open image in gallery A man is detained by masked immigration agents in Chicago last October. Anti-ICE protests have erupted around the country, following shootings carried out by federal immigration agents ( Getty Images )

The woman’s dismissal comes amid rising tensions between ICE and the members of the public in the wake of recent shootings involving federal immigration officers.

Last week, an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother, following a confrontation on a Minneapolis street. Trump administration officials have accused Good of attempting to run the agent over, while local and state officials said the agent was acting recklessly.

The next day, a Border Patrol agent shot a husband and wife during a traffic stop in Portland, resulting in their hospitalization. Federal authorities said they were associated with a Venezuelan gang.

Following the incidents, anti-ICE protests have erupted around the country, and the Democratic leaders of multiple cities, including Minneapolis and Portland, have called on federal immigration officials to leave their cities. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has said it will redouble its efforts to crack down on illegal immigration.