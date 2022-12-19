Aides told Trump to promote peaceful protests before Jan 6

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Trump aide Hope Hicks said both she and former White House lawyer Eric Herschmann called for Donald Trump to tell his supporters to be peaceful before the Capitol riot.

Mr Herschmann reportedly told Mr Trump so in person, but the then-president “refused”.

According to texts shared by the January 6 committee, White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley wrote to Ms Hicks at 2.19pm on January 6, 2021 that Mr Trump “really should tweet something about being NON-violent”.

“I’m not there. I suggested it several times Monday and Tuesday and he refused,” Ms Hicks responded.

“I'm sure I didn't speak to the President about this directly, but I communicated to people like Eric Hirshman that it was my view, that it was important that the President put out some kind of message in advance of the event,” Ms Hicks told the panel in pre-recorded testimony showed on Monday.

Ms Hicks said Mr Herschmann “had made the same ... recommendation directly to the President and that he had refused to do so”.

“Mr Hirschman said that he had already recommended ... that the president convey a message that people should be peaceful on January 6, and the president had refused to do that,” she said.

More follows...