The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 2021 insurrection is set to hold its final meeting today, where it will make criminal referrals to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

In the meeting, the panel will vote on whether to recommend that the DOJ investigates and brings criminal charges against certain individuals for their involvement in the Capitol riot that resulted in five deaths and left dozens of law enforcement officers injured.

The committee is expected to vote to recommend that Donald Trump face at least three charges: the crime of insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress, and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Monday’s meeting marks the culmination of a year of exhaustive investigations and witness interviews by the House select committee as they investigated what happened that day and how it was fuelled by the former president’s ongoing lies about the 2020 presidential election.

On Wednesday, the committee will then release its final report, outlining its justification for recommending charges.