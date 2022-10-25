Jump to content

Top Trump aide Hope Hicks to testify before Jan 6 committee

Hicks’s participation shows extent Trump’s inner circle has crumbled

John Bowden
Washington DC
Tuesday 25 October 2022 18:06
Comments
One of Donald Trump’s onetime closest White House advisers will testify before the Jan 6 committee on Tuesday in a sign that his once tight circle of advisers has now splintered following the attack on the Capitol.

Hope Hicks will meet with the committee’s lawmakers today, NBC News reported, citing a source familiar with the proceedings. Her testimony represents one of the highest-ranking defections in the Trump sphere.

Ms Hicks served a number of roles under Mr Trump after joining his campaing in the early days of the 2016 cycle. She served as White House communications director for a time before ending her service to Mr Trump less than a week after Jan 6 while at the time serving as a “senior counselor”.

More follows...

