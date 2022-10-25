Trump news - live: Hope Hicks meets with Jan 6 panel as Trump hits out at Bob Woodward for sharing recordings
Former president’s one-time closest White House adviser meeting with select committee today
Liz Cheney says Donald Trump won’t be able to turn Jan 6 testimony into a ‘circus’
Hope Hicks, one of Donald Trump’s closest sides is meeting with the January 6 select committee today, NBC News reports. She had a number of roles in the Trump campaign and White House, leaving the administration a week after the Capitol riot.
Mr Trump was officially subpoenaed by the January 6 select committee last week. He has been asked to sit for “one or more days of deposition testimony” around 14 November.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, faces a criminal trial in New York that began on Monday. It centres around allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their compensation. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.
Mr Trump has railed against the trial on his Truth Social platform, calling it a “highly partisan Democrat Witch Hunt” against him. The former president has also hit out at journalist Bob Woodward saying he had “no right” to release recordings of their conversations together during his presidency, now collated in an audio book.
Trump tapping veteran GOP political consultant for 2024 run, report says
Former President Donald Trump is eyeing longtime Virginia operative Chris LaCivita to take on a senior role in his next presidential campaign which could be announced shortly after the midterms, The Washington Post reports citing four people familiar with the matter.
No decisions have been made on the exact role that Mr LaCivita would take in any future Trump campaign, though discussions have included a possible role as campaign manager or senior adviser.
Mr LaCivita is a longtime Republican political consultant who helped lead the Swift Vets and POWs for Truth campaign against Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry in 2004 and who is now directing a super PAC tied to Trump.
Neither side confirmed the report to the Post.
Hope Hicks to testify before Jan 6 committee
One of Donald Trump’s onetime closest White House advisers will testify before the Jan 6 committee on Tuesday in a sign that his once tight circle of advisers has now splintered following the attack on the Capitol.
Hope Hicks will meet with the committee’s lawmakers today, NBC News reported, citing a source familiar with the proceedings. Her testimony represents one of the highest-ranking defections in the Trump sphere.
John Bowden has the latest.
Top Trump aide Hope Hicks to testify before Jan 6 committee
Hicks’s participation shows extent Trump’s inner circle has crumbled
Trump says Bob Woodward had ‘no right’ to release interview tapes
Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Tuesday lunchtime to complain about veteran journalist Bob Woodward’s recent release of his recorded conversations with the former president.
Mr Trump wrote: “As he fully understands, writer Bob Woodward never got my permission to release tapes of my various interviews with him. Those tapes were allowed only for purposes of making sure that he got my quotes & statements correct for “the WRITTEN WORD,” in other words, for his, nevertheless, highly inaccurate book. The tapes are much better than the book, at least if they were not bludgeoned to death by him to make me look as bad as possible, but he & his publisher had NO right to use my “VOICE” or them!”
Mr Woodward recently released an audiobook of the recordings with commentary about the conversations with the then-president that he taped for his book Rage.
The veteran journalist also made a rate attack on Mr Trump in an op-ed published on Sunday, calling him “an unparalleled danger”.
Bob Woodward makes rare barbed attacked on Trump: ‘An unparalleled danger’
‘He did not know what to do. Trump was overwhelmed by the job’
Hillary Clinton warns ‘extremists’ planning to ‘steal’ 2024 election
Hillary Clinton warns that extremist Republicans already have plans to “steal” the 2024 presidential election.
In a video posted to Twitter by Indivisible Guide, a group that builds progressive grassroots activism, the former secretary of state stresses the importance of voting for Democratic state legislatures to thwart such efforts.
Hillary Clinton warns ‘right-wing extremists’ planning to ‘steal’ 2024 election
Upcoming Supreme Court case could give state legislatures ‘unchecked authority’ over elections
Prosecutors pressure Trump aides to testify in Mar-a-Lago documents probe
Federal prosecutors are putting pressure on some of Donald Trump’s aides in an effort to secure testimony in the Mar-a-Lago documents probe, according to a new report in The New York Times.
The Times reports: “A key focus for prosecutors is Walt Nauta, a little-known figure who worked in the White House as a military valet and cook when Mr. Trump was president and later for him personally at Mar-a-Lago, the former president’s private club and residence in Florida.”
Trump complains of ‘highly partisan Democrat Witch Hunt’ as New York trial begins
Donald Trump is once again blaming his legal woes on the vengeance of his political enemies.
The ex-president posted a rant on Truth Social on Tuesday as his company heads to trial in Manhattan where it is accused of a scheme in which executives took home “off the books” compensation to avoid taxes.
“The highly partisan Democrat Witch Hunt goes on, this time in New York where, after viewing millions of pages of documents over many years, charges were brought against a long time Trump executive who they ’tortured’ & threatened for years, for not paying taxes on the use of company cars, the use of a company apartment, & the education of his grandchildren,” wrote the ex-president.
He went on, claiming that the case had been brought “right during the important Mid-Term Elections, of course!”, though he himself is not running for office and is thought to be preparing an announcement of a 2024 candidacy after the election.
Steve Bannon threatens Dr Fauci and his family will be ‘hunted’ after midterms: ‘Paybacks across the board’
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has issued a threat to Anthony Fauci, saying the president’s chief medical adviser and his entire family are going to “suffer” after the midterm elections next month.
It’s the latest escalation of violent rhetoric against Bannon’s political enemies that the ex-Breitbart chief has become known for as he faces the likelihood of a prison sentence for defying a congressional subpoena without the protection of Donald Trump and his pardon pen in the Oval Office.
The top Trump aide has most recently lent his aid to the effort to destroy his former boss’s credibility via footage that was uncovered of him openly suggesting that Donald Trump should declare victory in 2020 even if he loses — a prospect that the former president eventually chose as his course of action following his defeat to Joe Biden.
Read more in The Independent:
Steve Bannon threatens Dr Fauci and his family will be ‘hunted’ after midterms
Former Trump adviser says Dr Fauci’s entire family will be ‘hunted’ after the midterms
Everything to know about the Trump Organization tax fraud trial
The Manhattan tax fraud trial enveloping the Trump Organization is one of many that continue to vex the former president. But what do we know about this particular case?
For starters, it centres around an alleged scheme in which executives at the company, including CFO Alan Weisselberg, are accused of accepting “off the books” compensation to avoid federal taxes over the years.
The ongoing trial comes amid a litany of legal issues facing the former president, who was recently subpoenaed by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot.
Read more from The Independent:
Everything to know about the Trump Organization case
‘The idea that Trump didn’t know is going to be the critical thing that Weisselberg is asked about,’ former federal prosecutor says
Fetterman, Oz meet for highly anticipated Pa. Senate debate
Democrat John Fetterman, who is hoping to flip a Senate seat for his party in Pennsylvania, will appear live alongside his opponent Dr Mehmet Oz on Tuesday for the first and only debate of the 2022 election cycle.
It’s set to be a major event, given the national attention on the race as well as a bevy of speculation regarding Mr Fetterman’s ability to perform in a debate while he recovers from a stroke. The candidate released a second letter from his doctor last week stating that he is fit for office and has recovered most of his ability to process words when he hears them, and continues to use an auto-captioning device.
Read more from The Independent:
Fetterman, Oz meet for highly anticipated Pa. Senate debate
Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz will meet Tuesday night in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, for one of the most highly anticipated debates of this election year
Steve Bannon threatens ‘whole Fauci family’
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has issued a threat to Anthony Fauci, saying the president’s chief medical adviser and his entire family are going to “suffer” after the midterm elections next month.
“On 8 November, when we destroy the Democratic party as a national political institution and really end the regime, the hunted become the hunters. The whole Fauci family is going to be welcome to the investigations. The entire family,” Mr Bannon said on his War Room podcast on Sunday.
Keep reading Mr Bannon’s full remarks in Sravasti Dasgupta’s report here.
Steve Bannon threatens ‘whole Fauci family’
Former Trump adviser says Dr Fauci’s entire family will be ‘hunted’ after the midterms
