Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

House Democrats have been widely mocked for releasing their own “choose your fighter” parody video branded “cringe” across the political spectrum.

The video, featuring and posted Wednesday by TikToker Sulhee Jessica Woo, features representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jasmine Crockett, Lauren Underwood, Katherine Clark, Judy Chu and Susie Lee. One by one, the women jump into view as their political rankings, accomplishments and “skills” are listed in the video in the style of the viral TikTok trend that replicates character selection from classic fighting video games.

The video drew quick reactions on social media - with many panning it.

“This is why the House Democrats have an approval rating of 20%,” said one user on X, while another said the video was “cringe-tastic.”

“This is beyond parody. It’s embarrassing. Their entire playbook isn’t about ideas, but about performance: dances, chants, optics. Not a single substantive idea in this entire reel,” Another X user added.

open image in gallery AOC features in the ‘cringe-tastic’ TikTok that features several House Democrats participating in a viral video ( @sulheejessica/TikTok )

In the video, with clenched fists against the backdrop of a room furnished with zebra stripes, New York Rep. Ocasio-Cortez is touted as the “youngest woman and Latina to be elected to the House.” One of her skills is listed as “Trekkie.”

Texas Rep. Crockett was promoted her as an attorney and public defender, but acknowledged she is “not a morning person.”

Illinois’s Underwood celebrated that she is the first black woman elected to Congress and is the co-founder of the black maternal office. Her profile added that she also hates balloons.

House Minority Whip Clark noted that she is “not into hair dye,” while Rep. Lee of Nevada listed “2 sprained fingers” as one of her attributes.

California Rep. Chu’s profile highlighted the fact that she is the first Chinese American woman elected to Congress and that she is “too sweet.”

However, many were not receptive to the light-hearted video shared on TikTok. The White House joined in with the taunting on social media. “Democrats Not Be Cringe Challenge,” the official Rapid Response account posted on X. “Level: Impossible.”

MAGA’s Marjorie Taylor Greene also took the opportunity to torment the Democrats. “Trump Deranged Democrats release ‘choose your fighter skit’ after refusing to stand and clap for a child with cancer during President Trump’s address to congress,” the Congresswoman posted on X. “Democrats have sunk so low that I’m actually starting to feel sorry for them.”

“This cannot possibly be real,” CNN’s Scott Jennings said.

open image in gallery Jasmine Crockett features in the TikTok, where one of her attributes is that she’s ‘not a morning person’. There were strong reactions on social media to the video ( @sulheejessica/TikTok )

But there was a smattering of support.

“Well at least they are trying,” one person said. “Their social media strategy as a party is so behind that they have to start somewhere. Hopefully they keep polishing the product.”

“It's kind of addictive once you start watching though,” another added. “I didn't know AOC is a trekkie.”

The TikTok comes during a week where Democrats have been criticized for their protests at President Donald Trump’s joint Congressional address.

Late night host Stephen Colbert called them out for holding up home made signs in protest during the president’s speech. He suggested that they “try doing something,” instead, holding up his own sign.

“In addition to the outfits, the Democrats came prepared to stand up to authoritarianism with a wide array of props, including a whiteboard and pocket Constitutions,” Colbert also quipped. “That, my friends, is how you stop fascism.”