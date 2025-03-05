Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Stephen Colbert’s brutal three-word message to Dems who protested Trump speech

The late show host mocked the president’s remarks during his opening monologue, but reserved much of his frustration for the Democrats

Rhian Lubin
in New York
Wednesday 05 March 2025 15:15 GMT
Comments
Stephen Colbert hits out at Dems who protested Trump speech

Stephen Colbert tore into Democrats who protested during President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress with a simple yet effective message.

While Colbert mocked the president’s remarks during his opening monologue on Tuesday night, the late show host reserved much of his frustration for the Democrats.

Colbert began by remarking that Trump “barked out one appalling claim after another” during his 100-minute address, where he downplayed his new trade war as a mere “disturbance”, blamed former President Joe Biden for inflated grocery prices, and praised Elon Musk’s DOGE.

“But don’t you worry. The Democrats came ready to fight back with their little paddles. That is how you save democracy,” Colbert continued. “By quietly dissenting… or bidding on an antique tea set, it was hard to tell what was going on.”

The host then pulled out his own paddle and said, “In fact, I made my own sign.”

With a completely deadpan expression, Colbert held up the sign saying: “Try doing something.”

Democrats held signs up in protests against Trump whenever he made a false claim, which were mocked by the late show host
Democrats held signs up in protests against Trump whenever he made a false claim, which were mocked by the late show host (AP)
Stephen Colbert’s simple yet effective message to Democrats, mocking the signs they held up in protest
Stephen Colbert’s simple yet effective message to Democrats, mocking the signs they held up in protest (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/CBS)

Democrats protested Trump’s address to Congress in various ways, including by wearing bright pink and by holding up paddles with the words “liar” and “false” every time they wanted to call the president out.

Earlier in the monologue Colbert also mocked the Democrats who showed up in pink – a sign of protest against Trump’s policies and the negative impact they have on American women.

“Many women on the Democratic side showed up dressed in fuschia, Colbert said. “It’s the kind of bolt protest that says, ‘this is a test print and your magenta cartridge is working.’”

“In addition to the outfits, the Democrats came prepared to stand up to authoritarianism with a wide array of props, including a whiteboard and pocket Constitutions,” he quipped. “That, my friends, is how you stop fascism.”

Texas representative Al Green took his protest a step further and was escorted from the chamber by the sergeant at arms after he stood up and repeatedly shouted, “you have no mandate” in protest of the threatened cuts to Medicaid.

Nancy Pelosi with other female Democrats wore pink to protest Trump
Nancy Pelosi with other female Democrats wore pink to protest Trump (AFP via Getty Images)

Green shook his cane and pointed his finger as he heckled the president. As he was led out, chaos erupted from Republicans who cheered and sang, "Na na na. Hey, hey, hey! Goodbye!"

Many of Trump’s claims in the speech included false and misleading information – on everything including immigration, the economy and Army recruitment.

At one point the president repeated false claims that tens of millions of dead people over 100 years old are receiving Social Security payments, prompting some Democrats to shout, “Not true!” and “Those are lies!”

