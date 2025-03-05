Stephen Colbert’s brutal three-word message to Dems who protested Trump speech

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stephen Colbert tore into Democrats who protested during President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress with a simple yet effective message.

While Colbert mocked the president’s remarks during his opening monologue on Tuesday night, the late show host reserved much of his frustration for the Democrats.

Colbert began by remarking that Trump “barked out one appalling claim after another” during his 100-minute address, where he downplayed his new trade war as a mere “disturbance”, blamed former President Joe Biden for inflated grocery prices, and praised Elon Musk’s DOGE.

“But don’t you worry. The Democrats came ready to fight back with their little paddles. That is how you save democracy,” Colbert continued. “By quietly dissenting… or bidding on an antique tea set, it was hard to tell what was going on.”

The host then pulled out his own paddle and said, “In fact, I made my own sign.”

With a completely deadpan expression, Colbert held up the sign saying: “Try doing something.”

open image in gallery Democrats held signs up in protests against Trump whenever he made a false claim, which were mocked by the late show host ( AP )

open image in gallery Stephen Colbert’s simple yet effective message to Democrats, mocking the signs they held up in protest ( The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/CBS )

Democrats protested Trump’s address to Congress in various ways, including by wearing bright pink and by holding up paddles with the words “liar” and “false” every time they wanted to call the president out.

Earlier in the monologue Colbert also mocked the Democrats who showed up in pink – a sign of protest against Trump’s policies and the negative impact they have on American women.

“Many women on the Democratic side showed up dressed in fuschia, Colbert said. “It’s the kind of bolt protest that says, ‘this is a test print and your magenta cartridge is working.’”

“In addition to the outfits, the Democrats came prepared to stand up to authoritarianism with a wide array of props, including a whiteboard and pocket Constitutions,” he quipped. “That, my friends, is how you stop fascism.”

Texas representative Al Green took his protest a step further and was escorted from the chamber by the sergeant at arms after he stood up and repeatedly shouted, “you have no mandate” in protest of the threatened cuts to Medicaid.

open image in gallery Nancy Pelosi with other female Democrats wore pink to protest Trump ( AFP via Getty Images )

Green shook his cane and pointed his finger as he heckled the president. As he was led out, chaos erupted from Republicans who cheered and sang, "Na na na. Hey, hey, hey! Goodbye!"

Many of Trump’s claims in the speech included false and misleading information – on everything including immigration, the economy and Army recruitment.

At one point the president repeated false claims that tens of millions of dead people over 100 years old are receiving Social Security payments, prompting some Democrats to shout, “Not true!” and “Those are lies!”