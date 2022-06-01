House Judiciary Republicans account celebrates Johnny Depp verdict with Jack Sparrow GIF

The House Judiciary Committee’s tweet came after the verdict came out

Eric Garcia
Wednesday 01 June 2022 21:21
Comments
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

The House Judiciary Committee’s Republicans’ Twitter account celebrated a jury in Virginia’s verdict that decided in actor Johnny Depp’s favour on Tuesday.

The jury in a defamation trial found that his ex-wife Amber Heard defamed Mr Depp in a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post when she wrote “I became a public figure representing domestic abuse,” although she didn’t specifically name the actor.

In response, the committee for Republicans on the Judiciary Committee, who are on the minority of the committee and are led by Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio, tweeted out a GIF of Mr Depp’s character Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean.

Recommended

The jury in a district court in Fairfax, Virginia found that Ms Heard defamed Mr Depp and awarded him $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages. Mr Depp had sued Ms Heard for $50m for implying he abused her, to which she countersued for $100m.

Ms Heard for her part lamented the verdict in a statement.

“I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women,” she wrote. “It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in