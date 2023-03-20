Watch live as Antony Blinken delivers remarks on 2022 human rights report

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks on the release of the 2022 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices.

The US Department of State released a short statement ahead of Mr Binken’s address, which takes place on Monday 20 March.

“Promoting respect for human rights and defending fundamental freedoms is central to who we are as a country,” it read.

“The United States will always support those around the world struggling for human dignity and liberty. The 2022 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices – required by US law to be submitted to Congress — documents the status of respect for human rights and worker rights in 198 countries and territories.”

