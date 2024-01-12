Hunter Biden’s daughter hits out at Marjorie Taylor Greene for ‘lying’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hunter Biden’s daughter Naomi has accused Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of lying after she said Mr Biden “fled the scene” of a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing to hold him in contempt once she started speaking “the truth” about him.

The son of president Joe Biden appeared unannounced at the committee briefly on Wednesday as Republicans and Democrats on the panel battled over whether they should advance a resolution to hold him in contempt of Congress over his defiance of a December subpoena for a hearing about his father’s involvement in his foreign business dealings.

Mr Biden sat in the room for a short period before abruptly leaving with his entourage as Marjorie Taylor Greene began speaking.

As he walked out, Ms Greene began shouting at the youngest son of the president, calling him a “coward.”

“Hunter Biden is terrified of strong Conservative Republican women,” she remarked.

She later continued her criticism of Mr Biden on X, claiming he “fled the scene” as she began speaking “the truth” about him.

“WOW – Hunter Biden fled the scene when I started exposing the truth behind the Biden Crime Family,” Ms Greene posted on X. “Too bad his daddy can’t save him this time. We have mountains of evidence of Biden family corruption and foreign influence peddling and there will be accountability for these crimes.”

Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, accompanied by his attorney Abbe Lowell, left, talks to reporters as they leave a House Oversight Committee hearing as Republicans are taking the first step toward holding him in contempt of Congress (AP)

But on Thursday, Mr Biden’s daughter Naomi defended her father, hitting back at the Georgia congresswoman and accusing her of “lying.”

“Actually, it appears everyone fled the scene when she started lying,” Naomi Biden wrote on X.

This is not the first time Ms Greene has feuded with Hunter Biden. Last year she sparked outrage when she held up pictures of the president’s son naked during a congressional hearing.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Rep. Nancy Mace called Mr Biden’s appearance a “political stunt,” saying he “should be hauled off to jail right now for defying Congress.”

“You are the epitome of white privilege. Coming in to the Oversight Committee, spitting in our face, ignoring a congressional subpoena to be deposed. What are you afraid of? You have no balls to come up here,” Ms Mace said.

“I think that Hunter Biden should be arrested right here, right now, and go straight to jail,” she added.

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Both Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jasmine Crockett called out Mace after her “white privilege” comment.

“I just want to run it back through to the very beginning, because this is something that I just can’t get over. I just can get over the gentlelady from South Carolina talking about white privilege,” Crockett said later in the hearing. “It was a spit in the face, at least of mine as a Black woman, for you to talk about what white privilege looks like, especially from that side of the aisle.”

“Ya’ll don’t know what white privilege looks like,” she said.

Meanwhile, in an interview that aired on Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” first lady Jill Biden was asked how she is coping with Republicans’ accusations against her family, notably Hunter.

“I think what they are doing to Hunter is cruel, and I’m really proud of how Hunter has rebuilt his life after addiction,” the first lady said. “I love my son, and it’s hurt my grandchildren.”