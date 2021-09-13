FEC dismisses GOP complaint that Twitter suppressed Hunter Biden story

Republicans had filed a formal complaint that Twitter improperly blocked the story, but the Federal Election Commission disagreed

Nathan Place
New York
Monday 13 September 2021 17:55
<p>In 2020, Twitter blocked an unsubstantiated <em>New York Post</em> story on Hunter Biden</p>

The Federal Election Commission has dismissed a formal complaint from Republicans that Twitter illegally blocked a news story on Hunter Biden in 2020, ruling that the social media company had non-political reasons for doing so.

The decision, which has not yet officially been made public, was first reported by The New York Times.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

