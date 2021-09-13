FEC dismisses GOP complaint that Twitter suppressed Hunter Biden story
Republicans had filed a formal complaint that Twitter improperly blocked the story, but the Federal Election Commission disagreed
Nathan Place
Monday 13 September 2021 17:55 comments
New York
The Federal Election Commission has dismissed a formal complaint from Republicans that Twitter illegally blocked a news story on Hunter Biden in 2020, ruling that the social media company had non-political reasons for doing so.
The decision, which has not yet officially been made public, was first reported by The New York Times.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies