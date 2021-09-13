Donald Trump ’s niece has lashed out at the former president for skipping Saturday’s 9/11 memorial services, opting instead to commentate on a pay-per-view boxing event.

Dr Mary Trump, a psychologist, told CNN’s Jim Acosta that such behaviour is typical of her uncle, even on the 20th anniversary of the deadliest terrorist attacks in history.

“It’s entirely in keeping with what Donald always does,” Dr Trump said. “He doesn’t understand dignity, he doesn’t understand tragedy, he doesn’t understand anything that doesn’t pertain directly to him.”

Mr Trump did not attend Saturday’s ceremony at the September 11 Memorial in New York City, attended by President Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton , or the ceremony in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, attended by former president George W Bush .

Mr Trump did, however, attend a boxing match between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort in Hollywood, Florida, for which he provided live commentary . At other points in the day, he also visited a fire station and a police precinct in New York, where he gave rally-type speeches about his political grievances.

A spokesperson for Mr Trump said the former president had been invited to the ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial, but chose not to go.

“He had the option to attend but decided to honour the day with different stops,” Liz Harrington told The New York Times .

On Sunday, Dr Trump condemned her uncle’s behaviour, and laid part of the blame on other Republicans for failing to criticise him.

“Last I checked, nobody pushed back on the fact that on the 20th anniversary of the worst tragedy to hit this country, he was commentating a boxing match to line his own pockets,” the psychologist said.

“He will always push the envelope, as long as he’s allowed to,” she added. “And this is the problem here, he’s always allowed to. He’s always allowed to get away with it.”

Mr Trump has a history of what many consider insensitivity regarding 9/11, starting on the day itself. Hours after the World Trade Center collapsed, the future president called into a local TV station and boasted that he now owned the tallest building in lower Manhattan, although this turned out to be untrue.

The Independent has reached out to Mr Trump’s company for comment.