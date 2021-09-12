Liveupdated1631405958

Holyfield vs Belfort LIVE: Stream, latest updates, how to watch and undercard results as Donald Trump commentates

Tom Kershaw
Sunday 12 September 2021 01:19
<p>Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort face off at their final press conference</p>

(Getty Images)

Follow all the action as Evander Holyfield returns to the ring at 58 years old in a heavyweight exhibition bout against former UFC champion Vitor Belfort.

‘The Real Deal’, one of boxing’s all-time greats, retired a decade ago but has been lured back through the ropes as a late replacement for Oscar De La Hoya. Many have questioned whether the fight should be allowed to go ahead, with the California State Athletic Commission refusing to sanction the bout, however, a late change of venue to Florida means it will proceed regardless of those concerns. Adding further to the bizarre spectacle, Donald Trump will provide commentary on the broadcast.

Belfort, who amassed a 26-14 record in a decorated MMA career, has promised to savour the occasion. “Minute by minute, second by second. Just focus on what I control, that’s all I do. Be able to enjoy every moment,” he said. “Boxing is a passion of mine for a long time and I’ve been applying it in a different field. Now I’ll be able to enjoy it against one of the greatest in the world so I couldn’t ask for a better opponent.” Follow all the action live below:

1631405844

Trump leans towards Carroll

Donald Trump is back in position at ringside and says he admires Carroll’s outspoken confidence. The fighters are in the ring and the first bell will ring imminently.

Tom Kershaw12 September 2021 01:17
1631405684

Carroll faces Vences in legitimate contest

Next up, there is a legitimate contest to savour as Ireland’s former world title challenger, Jono Carroll, takes on Andy Vences in a super featherweight eliminator. Both fighters have two losses on their records and there may be no way back for the loser tonight.

Tom Kershaw12 September 2021 01:14
1631405371

Undercard results

Earlier on in the night, Anthony Chavez and Diuhl Olguin fought to a majority draw while Eliezer Silva won his pro debut, dropping Terry Roscoe in the third round of a four-round unanimous decision victory.

Tom Kershaw12 September 2021 01:09
1631404939

Trump at ringside

Donald Trump and his son are providing commentary from ringside in Florida.

Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr

Tom Kershaw12 September 2021 01:02
1631404722

Haye calls out Fury

David Haye proceeds to call out Tyson Fury without any hint of humour, which is as laughable as it is ludicrous.

“There’s one man I’ll come back to professional boxing to fight... Tyson Fury,” says Haye, who twice pulled out of fights against the WBC champion. “I know his kryptonite. The old man’s coming for the big dosser.”

Tom Kershaw12 September 2021 00:58
1631404536

Haye wins on the scorecards

All three judges score the bout in Haye’s favour: 79-72, 80-71, 79-72.

Tom Kershaw12 September 2021 00:55
1631404154

The final bell rings

As expected, that was a somewhat farcical bout between two close friends. Haye clearly won every round, but Trump insists we should wait for the scorecards as, “like elections, they can be easily rigged”.

Tom Kershaw12 September 2021 00:49
1631404033

Fournier tiring and failing to land

Haye has won every single round so far and, even at 40 years old, his reflexes are far too sharp for a crude and tiring opponent like Fournier. Occasionally, the entrepreneur turned boxer is able to back Haye onto the ropes, but he does not have the class or the cunning to make a dent. Haye is carrying the bout and cruising towards a lopsided decision.

Tom Kershaw12 September 2021 00:47
1631403869

Haye outclassing Fournier

Fournier is trying valiantly but he can’t do anything to truly trouble Haye, and that is hardly surprising considering the vast difference in their experience. Donald Trump is providing analysis of the bout... but there’s little to get excited about for those in attendance.

Tom Kershaw12 September 2021 00:44
1631403703

Haye fights Fournier

We’re underway in this strange fight between Haye and Fournier, with Donald Trump on commentary.

Fournier started aggressively in the first round but then got dropped in the final seconds by a strong jab.

Tom Kershaw12 September 2021 00:41

