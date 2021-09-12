Holyfield vs Belfort LIVE: Stream, latest updates, how to watch and undercard results as Donald Trump commentates
Follow all the latest updates from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Follow all the action as Evander Holyfield returns to the ring at 58 years old in a heavyweight exhibition bout against former UFC champion Vitor Belfort.
‘The Real Deal’, one of boxing’s all-time greats, retired a decade ago but has been lured back through the ropes as a late replacement for Oscar De La Hoya. Many have questioned whether the fight should be allowed to go ahead, with the California State Athletic Commission refusing to sanction the bout, however, a late change of venue to Florida means it will proceed regardless of those concerns. Adding further to the bizarre spectacle, Donald Trump will provide commentary on the broadcast.
Belfort, who amassed a 26-14 record in a decorated MMA career, has promised to savour the occasion. “Minute by minute, second by second. Just focus on what I control, that’s all I do. Be able to enjoy every moment,” he said. “Boxing is a passion of mine for a long time and I’ve been applying it in a different field. Now I’ll be able to enjoy it against one of the greatest in the world so I couldn’t ask for a better opponent.” Follow all the action live below:
Trump leans towards Carroll
Donald Trump is back in position at ringside and says he admires Carroll’s outspoken confidence. The fighters are in the ring and the first bell will ring imminently.
Carroll faces Vences in legitimate contest
Next up, there is a legitimate contest to savour as Ireland’s former world title challenger, Jono Carroll, takes on Andy Vences in a super featherweight eliminator. Both fighters have two losses on their records and there may be no way back for the loser tonight.
Undercard results
Earlier on in the night, Anthony Chavez and Diuhl Olguin fought to a majority draw while Eliezer Silva won his pro debut, dropping Terry Roscoe in the third round of a four-round unanimous decision victory.
Trump at ringside
Donald Trump and his son are providing commentary from ringside in Florida.
Haye calls out Fury
David Haye proceeds to call out Tyson Fury without any hint of humour, which is as laughable as it is ludicrous.
“There’s one man I’ll come back to professional boxing to fight... Tyson Fury,” says Haye, who twice pulled out of fights against the WBC champion. “I know his kryptonite. The old man’s coming for the big dosser.”
Haye wins on the scorecards
All three judges score the bout in Haye’s favour: 79-72, 80-71, 79-72.
The final bell rings
As expected, that was a somewhat farcical bout between two close friends. Haye clearly won every round, but Trump insists we should wait for the scorecards as, “like elections, they can be easily rigged”.
Fournier tiring and failing to land
Haye has won every single round so far and, even at 40 years old, his reflexes are far too sharp for a crude and tiring opponent like Fournier. Occasionally, the entrepreneur turned boxer is able to back Haye onto the ropes, but he does not have the class or the cunning to make a dent. Haye is carrying the bout and cruising towards a lopsided decision.
Haye outclassing Fournier
Fournier is trying valiantly but he can’t do anything to truly trouble Haye, and that is hardly surprising considering the vast difference in their experience. Donald Trump is providing analysis of the bout... but there’s little to get excited about for those in attendance.
Haye fights Fournier
We’re underway in this strange fight between Haye and Fournier, with Donald Trump on commentary.
Fournier started aggressively in the first round but then got dropped in the final seconds by a strong jab.
