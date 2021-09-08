Former president Donald Trump will commentate on a boxing match this weekend.

Trump will be joined by son Donald Trump Jr to call the clash between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort in Hollywood, Florida on Saturday night.

Former world heavyweight champ Holyfield stepped in at the last minute for the exhibition bout after original entrant Oscar De La Hoya tested positive for Covid.

Pay-per-view viewers will have the option of watching the regular broadcast or the special “gamecast” where Trump will appear.

“I love great fighters and great fights,” Trump said upon the announcement. “I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event.”

Trump and his son will commentate on the entire card which also includes UFC legend Anderson Silva and British former world heavyweight champion David Haye in action.

Trump, who has made few public appearances since his presidency ended in January, is a long-time boxing fan and hosted and promoted numerous events during the 1970s and 80s.

Triller, who are hosting the event, have a history of special guest commentators with rapper Snoop Dogg on hand for the fight between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr in November of last year as well as Jake Paul’s clash with Ben Askren back in April.