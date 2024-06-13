Hunter Biden brought girlfriend and brother’s widow to dad’s home, baby mama claims

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Hunter Biden hung out with both his ex-girlfriend and his brother’s widow at Joe Biden’s Virginia home, where he also allegedly kept drug paraphernalia, a new book claims.

Lunden Roberts, who has a daughter with Biden, makes the claims in a tell-all she has written about their relationship that is set to be published next month.

The president's son was found guilty on felony gun charges on Tuesday and could face between 15 and 21 months in prison when he is sentenced.

Roberts’ book, Out of the Shadows: My Life Inside the Wild World of Hunter Biden is scheduled for release on 20 August. It is being published by a company owned by the largest super PAC supporting independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy.

During a recent interview with the New York Post, Roberts said that Hallie Biden — Beau Biden's widow — and she would spend time with Hunter Biden at the president's rental home in McLean, Virginia.

She claims in the book that Hunter Biden, who has struggled with substance abuse for many years, was often high during their time at the property.

Roberts said she met Hunter Biden during a function for an investment firm at the Swedish Embassy in Washington, DC. He was in the middle of a divorce from his first wife, Kathleen Buhle, and had also reportedly started a romantic relationship with Hallie Biden.

The book contains numerous sordid details about Hunter Biden's alleged drug-fueled misadventures as well as his sex life.

Roberts claims in the book that she introduced a group of her younger single girlfriends, which she dubbed "the Amoeba" to Hunter Biden, and that he slept with one of them after he discovered Roberts was pregnant in 2018.

Navy Joan Roberts, the daughter of Hunter Biden and Roberts, was born in August 2018. Roberts filed a paternity suit in 2019 forcing Hunter Biden to take a DNA test to prove he was the child's father.

Roberts claims that after years of "toxic litigation", Hunter Biden eventually agreed to pay her child support money for Navy and to turn over some of his paintings to her.

She said that while none of the Biden family have met Navy in person, Hunter and his daughter have been talking over Zoom calls.

The president first acknowledged Navy as his legitimate grandchild last year.

Despite all of the chaos involved in their relationship, Roberts insists that Hunter Biden is not a "villain" as he is portrayed in right-wing media.

“What you would learn from the book is not the villain that the media portrays him to be. You know, you hear these charges and this was going on - he did this and he did that - but at the same time, you know, he cares about you,” she said in a NewsNation interview on Tuesday.

She also said she hopes that once Hunter Biden's legal issues are cleared up he and Navy’s relationship can continue to grow.

“You have to respect the judicial system and also respect that all individuals are held accountable regardless of who they are and where they come from…but as the mother of Hunter’s child, my primary concern has always been the well-being of her and the future for her and his relationship,” she said. “And it's my hope that the resolution of all these legal matters allows for them to continue that positive relationship.”