Jurors in Hunter Biden’s federal gun charges trial saw text messages between the president’s son and his onetime girlfriend – who is also his brother Beau Biden’s widow – Hallie Biden in which the two spoke about drug usage and the firearm at the center of the case.

On Tuesday, prosecutors submitted into evidence messages from 2018 where Biden berated Hallie for taking the firearm he purchased and disposing of it without his permission.

Biden called her “totally irresponsible” and “unhinged”, demanding she explain herself.

Prosecutors say the conversation was about the firearm Biden allegedly purchased unlawfully.

FBI agent Erika Jenson, the first witness of the trial, testified that she obtained the message from Biden’s laptop. She said she used Biden’s memoir Beautiful Things and data from his laptop to obtain background information on his drug usage.

Proceedings got off to a quick start in the morning with opening arguments and the introduction of a bevy of evidence in Jensen’s testimony. Abbe Lowell, Biden’s defense attorney, began cross-examination though it is expected to continue on Tuesday.