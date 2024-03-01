Transcript of Hunter Biden testimony to House committee released

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The full transcipt of Hunter Biden’s evidence to House Republicans has been released, following his six-hour testimony held behind closed doors.

Mr Biden was giving evidence in the Republican impeachment probe into his father, President Joe Biden. House members have accused him of using his father’s influence as leverage in lucrative overseas business deals.

However, so far they have struggled for evidence and have been accused of running a sham investigation in order to smear President Biden ahead of the November election.

Their case took a major hit after the arrest of Alexander Smirnov, a former FBI informant, following an allegedly false allegation he made about a bribery scheme worth millions involving the Bidens.

Mr Smirnov told the FBI that Hunter Biden, who sat on the board of Kyiv-based Burisma, used his father’s name to solicit millions of dollars in bribes from the company.

In his opening statement, given on Wednesday, Mr Biden addressed the arrest of Mr Smirnov and accused Republicans of building their “entire partisan house of cards on lies”.

Hunter Biden (C) was giving the evidence in the Republican impeachment probe into his father, President Joe Biden (EPA)

“Rather than follow the facts as they've been laid out before you in bank records, financial statements, correspondence, and other witness testimony, you continue your frantic search to prove the lies you and those you rely upon keep peddling. Yes, they are lies,” he said.

He continued: “To be clear, I have made mistakes in my life, and I have squandered opportunities and privileges that were afforded to me. I know that. I am responsible for that. And I am making amends for that.

“But my mistakes and my shortcomings are my own and not my father’s, who has done nothing but devote is entire life to public service and trying to make this country a better place to live.”

Read the full transcript below: