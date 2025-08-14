Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hunter Biden has refused to apologize to First Lady Melania Trump after she threatened him with legal action for “over $1bn in damages” if he failed to retract comments he made linking her to convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

“F*** that! That’s not going to happen,” Biden laughed during a new interview with British journalist Andrew Callaghan, the same person he was speaking to in July when he made the allegations that apparently enraged the first lady.

“First of all is that, what I said was what I have heard and seen reported and written, primarily from Michael Wolff but also dating back all the way to 2019 when The New York Times – I think Annie Carney and and Maggie Haberman – reported that sources said that Jeffrey Epstein claimed to be the person to introduce Donald Trump to Melania at that time,” Biden continued.

open image in gallery Hunter Biden sat for another interview with YouTuber Andrew Callaghan to address the legal threats made by First Lady Melania Trump ( YouTube/Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan )

“But the primary source was the interviews that Michael Wolff has been conducting, in which he has actually tapes of, I think, hours and hours and hours of interviews with Jeffrey Epstein directly.

“So, you know, fact of the matter is that, you know, I don’t think that these threats of a lawsuit add up to anything other than a designed distraction because it’s not about who introduced whom to who. I don’t know how that in any way rises to the level of defamation to begin with.”

Lawyers for Trump had objected to two statements made by Biden, the son of former president Joe Biden, in a YouTube interview he gave to Callaghan last month.

In the sprawling discussion in question, Biden alleged that it was Epstein who first introduced Melania to Trump in the late 1990s, when she was a fashion model and he a luxury property magnate with no known political aspirations.

The statements are false, defamatory, and “extremely salacious,” Melania Trump’s lawyer, Alejandro Brito, wrote in the letter to Biden.

His remarks were widely disseminated on social media and reported by media outlets around the world, causing the first lady “to suffer overwhelming financial and reputational harm,” Brito wrote.

The letter demands that Biden walk back the claim and apologise or face legal action for “over $1bn in damages”.

open image in gallery Hunter Biden and First Lady Melania Trump, who are at odds after the former alleged the latter had been introduced to her husband, President Donald Trump, by the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein ( AFP/Getty )

It also accuses the former president’s son of having a “vast history of trading on the names of others” and repeating the claim “to draw attention to yourself.”

Biden made the Epstein comments while also lashing out at “elites” like the Hollywood actor George Clooney and others in the Democratic Party whom, he said, had undermined his father before he dropped out of last year’s presidential campaign, also revealing that Biden Sr had been on Ambien when he suffered a disastrous debate defeat to Trump in Atlanta last June.

“Epstein introduced Melania to Trump. The connections are, like, so wide and deep,” Biden said in one of the comments Trump disputes.

As he suggested again on Thursday, Biden attributed the claim at the time to Wolff, whom the president disparaged in June as a “third-rate reporter” and accused of making up stories to sell books.

The first lady’s threats echo a favored strategy of her husband, who has aggressively used litigation to go after critics. Public figures like the Trumps face a high bar to succeed in a defamation lawsuit.

open image in gallery Hunter Biden sitting for his original with YouTuber Andrew Callaghan in July ( Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan/YouTube )

The president and first lady have long said they were introduced by Paolo Zampolli, a modeling agent, at a New York Fashion Week party in 1998.

The letter to Hunter Biden is dated August 6 and was first reported on Wednesday by Fox News Digital.

Abbe Lowell, a lawyer who has represented Biden in his criminal cases and to whom Brito's letter is addressed, did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Wednesday.

President Trump continues to face questions about his past friendship with Epstein, but has not been accused of any wrongdoing and is currently suing The Wall Street Journal for reporting that he once sent the sex offender a “bawdy” doodle for his birthday.

The uproar over the disgraced financier has raged ever since the Justice Department and FBI ruled in early July that he left behind no “client list” and died by suicide in August 2019, a verdict that enraged the president’s supporters, who continue to demand answers and allege a “cover-up” to protect influential people.

It has been reported that the president was briefed by Attorney General Pam Bondi, who stated that his name appears in the government’s files on Epstein, but that does not imply misconduct.

Trump is known to have become increasingly frustrated at the story’s continued dominance of the news agenda over the past six weeks and has even rebuked members of his conservative coalition for obsessing over it.

Additional reporting by agencies.