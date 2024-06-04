Hunter Biden trial updates: President’s son arrives at federal courthouse in Delaware for gun charges case
President Joe Biden’s son is accused of purchasing a firearm while an active druug user in 2018
A jury of 12 Delaware residents has been seated in Hunter Biden’s federal gun charges trial in Wilmington, Delaware and opening statements are expected to begin this morning.
Biden is charged with three gun-related charges for allegedly lying about his previous drug usage to obtain a handgun in October 2018. Federal prosecutors will be using Biden’s memoir to make the case that he was an active drug user when he bought the firearm at StarQuest Shooters & Survival Supply in Wilmington.
While Biden didn’t mention buying a firearm in his memoir Beautiful Things, he did outline his drug use. Prosecutors have called the book “incriminating.”
So far, one juror who used to play squash with Biden’s brother, the late Beau Biden, was dismissed after he said he couldn’t be impartial.
A gun owner with prior convictions was also removed after he said he could not be able to be impartial in a case regarding someone who was prohibited from owning a gun for something they did in their past.
Opening arguments slightly delayed as court waits on jurors
Shortly before 9am, Judge Maryellen Noreika – who is presiding over the case – began going over procedural aspects of the case while awaiting jurors to arrive before beginning opening arguments.
Jill Biden arrives ahead of opening arguments
First Lady Jill Biden arrived at the federal courthouse in Wilmington, Delaware ahead of opening statements in her son’s gun trial.
She also attended jury selection on Monday.
Watch live as opening arguments begin in Hunter Biden’s criminal trial
Watch live as testimony in Hunter Biden’s criminal trial set to begin
Watch live as Hunter Biden’s criminal trial on gun charges begins in earnest on Tuesday 4 June with opening statements and potentially lurid testimony about drug use from his autobiography and phone messages that prosecutors say incriminate president Joe Biden’s son.
Hunter Biden goes on trial for federal gun charges. Here’s what to know
Hunter Biden’s trial on federal gun charges began with jury selection on Monday.
The first day of the trial, which is expected to last between three and six days, saw First Lady Jill Biden and half-sister Ashley Biden join the son of the president at the courthouse.
The 54-year-old is facing charges that he lied on a form to purchase a firearm, stating that he was not a drug user when he allegedly was frequently using crack cocaine.
Hunter Biden goes on trial for federal gun charges. Here’s what to know
The 54-year-old son of the president is facing charges that he lied on form to purchase firearm
Hunter Biden arrives at court
Hunter Biden arrived at the J Caleb Boggs Federal Building in Wilmington, Delaware.
Who is on the jury?
The jury in Hunter Biden’s federal gun trial consists of six women and six men from Delaware who have a wide range of experience with firearms and substance use disorder – two aspects that are critical to the case.
Juror number one is a woman who had a family member who dealt with substance use disorder.
Juror number two is a woman who worked for the Secret Service for nearly 25 years. She is now retired.
Juror number three is a woman who has little knoweldge about the case other than it involves drugs and guns.
Juror number four is a woman who has strong views about people who smoke marijuana.
Juror number five is a man.
Juror number six is a man who supports the Second Amendment.
Juror number seven is a man who has some experience with firearms and understands some gun laws.
Juror number eight is a man whose father was killed with a gun in 2004. He also has a family member who was arrested for drug-related crimes.
Juror number nine is a woman who owns a gun.
Juror number 10 is a man who has family members who dealt with substance use disorder. He
Juror number 11 is a woman who is familiar with hunting rifles. She said she had a close friend die from a drug overdose.
Juror number 12 is a man whose family member dealt with substance use disorder and sought treatment at a rehabilitation center multiple times.
Four other women were chosen as alternates.
VIDEO: Jury selection begins in Hunter Biden's gun case
Hunter Biden dealt major blow to case on eve of federal gun trial
Hunter Biden has been dealt a major blow to his defense on the eve of his criminal trial on federal gun charges.
In a historic moment for America, the embattled son of the president is set to go on trial today on charges that he illegally bought a gun in 2018 while in the throes of drug addiction.
Jury selection will begin on Monday morning in federal court in Delaware, with the trial expected to last three to five days.
Biden has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
But Biden already looks set to face an uphill battle in the case following a series of 11th-hour rulings handed down by the judge on Sunday night.
Hunter Biden dealt major blow to case on eve of federal gun trial
Jury selection will begin on Monday morning in federal court in Delaware where the embattled son of the president is charged with illegally buying a gun in 2018 while in the throes of drug addiction
Who is the judge in Hunter Biden’s federal gun trial?
Hunter Biden is now on trial in Wilmington, Delaware, for gun-related federal charges – and it’s a Donald Trump appointee overseeing his case.
District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika, 57, was initially assigned to the case, brought by special counsel David Weiss, back in June 2023.
At the time, the president’s son was expected to take a plea deal after striking an agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty to lesser tax charges and avoid the gun charges altogether.
But the federal judge was thrust into the spotlight when she suddenly rejected the deal in the 11th hour – calling it “not standard.”
Who is the judge in Hunter Biden’s federal gun trial?
Judge overseeing gun-related charges case struck-down Biden’s ‘sweetheart deal’ with prosecutors last year
Prospective jurors in Hunter Biden's firearms case questioned on gun rights, addiction
A federal gun case against President Joe Biden’s son Hunter opened Monday with jury selection, following the collapse of a plea deal that would have avoided the spectacle of a trial so close the 2024 election. First lady Jill Biden was seated in the front row of the courtroom, in a show of support for her son.
In a statement, the president said he has “boundless love for my son, confidence in him, and respect for his strength.”
“I am the President, but I am also a Dad,” he said, adding that would have no further comment on the case. “Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today.”
Hunter Biden, who spent the weekend with his parents, has been charged in Delaware with three felonies stemming from a 2018 firearm purchase when he was, according to his memoir, in the throes of a crack addiction. He has been accused of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the application used to screen firearms applicants by saying he was not a drug user, and illegally having the gun for 11 days.
Prospective jurors in Hunter Biden's firearms case questioned on gun rights, addiction
Joe Biden says as president he won't comment on his son Hunter's criminal trial, but as a dad he has “boundless love" for him