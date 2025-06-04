Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Florida weatherman delivered a somber monologue during a live broadcast to warn Americans that accurate hurricane predictions may no longer be possible due to the Department of Government Efficiency.

John Morales, a veteran meteorologist with NBC Miami, said that traditionally, he would be able to warn or reassure his viewers about the trajectory of a powerful storm.

Now, he says this would no longer be the case.

“I am here to tell you that I am not sure I can do that this year,” he said before taking a long pause.

Earlier in the segment, Morales showed an archival news clip of him covering Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm that tore through the Bahamas in 2019.

“Remember that? Lots of people in Florida were concerned, the hurricane was heading here,” he said during his Tuesday broadcast, after showing the clip. The storm did not significantly impact the Sunshine State, as Morales predicted.

He then explained that, due to “the cuts, the gutting, the sledgehammer attack on science in general,” he could not guarantee accurate forecasting for viewers.

Morales continued to explain how changes to leadership in science had had a “multigenerational impact on science in this country.”

“But specifically, let’s talk about the federal government cuts to the National Weather Service and to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration,” he said, before explaining that central and south Florida NWS offices are currently “20 to 40 percent understaffed.”

He added that there had been a 20 percent reduction in weather balloon monitoring in the U.S, leading to the quality of the forecasting to be “degraded.”

open image in gallery Veteran newscaster John Morales has lashed out at DOGE for cutting funds and jobs at the NWS and NOAA ( NBC6 )

Morales reiterated his concerns in an opinion piece for NBC Miami’s website.

Staffing shortages “long stretches of impending severe weather — like a hurricane — could lead to mistakes by tired skeleton crews that can only work so many back-to-back shifts,” he wrote.

As head of the DOGE, Elon Musk, promised to cut $1 trillion from the federal budget by September 30 by ending "waste, fraud, and abuse" — a downgrade from his $2 trillion promise on the campaign trail. He claimed that “most of the work” required to make this happen would be done within 130 days.

open image in gallery The former DOGE lead has now left the White House and has slated Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ ( EPA )

“NOAA leadership is taking steps to address those who took a voluntary early retirement option. NWS continues to conduct short-term Temporary Duty assignments (TDYs), and is in the process of conducting a series of Reassignment Opportunity Notices (RONs) to fill roles at NWS field locations with the greatest operational need.”

“Additionally, a targeted number of permanent, mission-critical field positions will soon be advertised under an exception to the Department-wide hiring freeze to further stabilize frontline operations,” the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration told The Independent in a statement.

The Independent contacted DOGE for comment.