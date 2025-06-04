Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Homeland Security hits back at claims ICE agent at Martha’s Vineyard has ‘white supremacist’ tattoo

An ICE officer was spotted on the Massachusetts island last week with what appeared to be a Valknot tattoo, a Nordic symbol of the god Odin

Rhian Lubin
in New York
Wednesday 04 June 2025 16:27 BST
Comments
Federal agent spotted with 'white supremacist' tattoo in Martha's Vineyard

The Department of Homeland Security has hit back at claims that an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent has a “white supremacist” tattoo after footage circulated online during an arrest operation in Martha’s Vineyard.

An ICE officer was spotted on the Massachusetts island last week with what appeared to be a Valknot tattoo, a Nordic symbol of the god Odin.

Charlie Giordano confronted the ICE agents and posted the footage on Instagram, the Martha’s Vineyard Times first reported.

“When reviewing the images I made of ‘ICE Agents’ on Martha’s Vineyard yesterday, I noticed several had the ‘Valknot’ tattooed on their arms,” Giordano posted on Instagram. “It’s a symbol often used by white supremacy groups.”

The ICE officer was filmed on Martha’s Vineyard with what appears to be a tattoo of the Nordic Valknot symbol. The DHS denied that the agent has a ‘white supremacist’ tattoo.
The ICE officer was filmed on Martha’s Vineyard with what appears to be a tattoo of the Nordic Valknot symbol. The DHS denied that the agent has a ‘white supremacist’ tattoo. (chezmoto/Instagram)
Recommended

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin characterized the claim as a “smear” in a post on X Tuesday and said the officer was “a combat veteran.”

“His tattoo is a tribute to fallen warriors —a pretty common tattoo in the military among combat veterans who embrace the Nordic Viking warrior culture,” McLaughlin said.

“Attempting to smear this ICE officer and pretend his tattoo is meant to be a tribute to White Supremacy is false, pathetic, and insulting to veterans.”

The symbol has been appropriated by white supremacists, the Anti-Defamation League says on its website. ‘Some white supremacists, particularly racist Odinists, have appropriated the Valknot to use as a racist symbol.’ But the group also notes that ‘non-racist pagans may also use this symbol.’
The symbol has been appropriated by white supremacists, the Anti-Defamation League says on its website. ‘Some white supremacists, particularly racist Odinists, have appropriated the Valknot to use as a racist symbol.’ But the group also notes that ‘non-racist pagans may also use this symbol.’ (chezmoto/Instagram)

The symbol has been appropriated by white supremacists, the Anti-Defamation League says on its website. “Some white supremacists, particularly racist Odinists, have appropriated the Valknot to use as a racist symbol.”

However, the organization also noted that “non-racist pagans may also use this symbol,” so it should be “carefully examine[d] it in context rather than assume that a particular use of the symbol is racist.”

Jacob Chansley, dubbed the “QAnon Shaman” for his role in “spearheading” the January 6 Capitol riot, has the symbol tattooed on his chest.

Jacob Chansley, dubbed the ‘QAnon Shaman’ for his role in “spearheading” the January 6 Capitol riot, has the symbol tattooed on his chest.
Jacob Chansley, dubbed the ‘QAnon Shaman’ for his role in “spearheading” the January 6 Capitol riot, has the symbol tattooed on his chest. (AFP/Getty)

ICE acknowledged the symbol had been “co-opted by racist organizations,” according to the Martha’s Vineyard Times, but a spokesperson said that the agent is “absolutely not connected with white supremacism in any way.”

According to the outlet, an ICE spokesperson said that the officer had the tattoo before joining the agency, and that he was a combat veteran.

Last week agents arrested 40 people on the popular vacation island, which has a large Brazilian population.

The incident surrounding the agent’s tattoo follows previous concern over Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s “Christian motto” tattoo, which some perceived as a white nationalist dog whistle.

Hegseth, an Army National Guard veteran, has the words “Deus Vult” tattooed on his bicep, which has been associated with white supremacist groups. “Deus Vult” is a Latin phrase meaning “God Wills It,” and was a rallying cry for Christian crusaders in the Middle Ages.

Vice President JD Vance said the uproar over the tattoo was “disgusting anti-Christian bigotry” at the time.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in