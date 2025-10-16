Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A federal judge in Illinois has ordered federal officers in the Trump administration’s sweeping Chicago operations to wear body-worn cameras, days after they were ordered to stop firing rubber bullets, tear gas and other chemical munitions at protesters and journalists protesting the president’s mass deportation agenda.

District Judge Sara Ellis said Thursday she was “startled” by images of arrests and enforcement actions after she issued her initial order last week. “I’m getting images and seeing images on the news, in the paper, reading reports, where at least from what I’m seeing, I’m having serious concerns that my order’s being followed,” she said.

She then ordered agents to wear body-worn cameras during the so-called Operation Midway Blitz, “and they are to be [turned] on,” she told the court.

A lawsuit from press associations, protesters and faith leaders accuses federal officers with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection of “a pattern of extreme brutality,” with agents “indiscriminately” firing on protesters, including an incident captured on video where officers defending an ICE facility struck the head of a Presbyterian minister with pepper bullets that knocked him to the ground.

Last week’s temporary restraining order from Ellis blocks officers from using riot control weapons and other force against clearly identified members of the press as well as protesters and faith leaders who aren’t posing any immediate threat to law enforcement.

open image in gallery A federal judge ordered federal agents participating in ‘Operation Midway Blitz’ in Chicago to wear body cameras after her restraining order that blocked the use of riot control weapons appeared to have been violated ( AP )

She also specifically blocked officers from firing munitions that “strike the head, neck, groin, spine, or female breast, or striking any person with a vehicle,” as well as “pulling or shoving a person to the ground, tackling, or body slamming” demonstrators who aren’t harming others.

The parties have been ordered to return to court October 20.

Donald Trump has surged federal officers to Chicago and other Democratic-led city as protesters continue to demonstrate against sweeping immigration arrests, including outside the Broadview ICE facility in a Chicago suburb, which has emerged as a flashpoint for protest against the president’s agenda.

There, agents “dressed in full combat gear” have “indiscriminately” tossed flash grenades and tear gas and fired guns loaded with chemical irritants and rubber bullets against demonstrators in the Chicago area, according to a lawsuit.

Protesters and reporters have faced “serious injuries” and “some are being randomly singled out for arrest” and detained inside the ICE facility, where they “are detained incommunicado for hours,” according to the complaint.

open image in gallery Federal agents have fired tear gas at protesters in Chicago at least twice in the days after a federal judge blocked officers from using riot control weapons without warning ( AP )

After Ellis issued her order last week, viral footage emerged of violent arrests, including a WGN-TV employee who was pinned to the ground and accused of throwing “objects” before she was released from custody without charges.

Federal agents also deployed tear gas against crowds in Chicago at least twice after Ellis gave her order.

Trump has deployed hundreds of National Guard troops to the state, which a federal judge has temporarily blocked as a multi-state legal challenge against the administration’s federalized troops plays out.