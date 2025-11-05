Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A federal judge has ordered Homeland Security officials to improve conditions inside a Chicago-area immigrant detention facility where detainees say they are treated “worse than animals” and packed into unsanitary holding cells “like a pile of fish.”

Wednesday’s temporary restraining order from District Judge Robert W. Gettleman follows several hours of courtroom testimony from five people who have been crammed inside the Broadview Processing Center, a focal point for protests against Donald Trump’s mass deportation agenda.

“It has really become a prison,” Gettleman said during a hearing Tuesday.

In court filings and in haunting courtroom testimony, detainees described being forced to sleep sitting upright or on urine-soaked floors next to clogged toilets under bright lights. “It was too much,” one person said while crying on the stand.

“Broadview is a black hole, and federal officials are acting with impunity inside its walls,” according to a lawsuit brought by civil rights groups on behalf of detainees inside the facility.

open image in gallery A federal judge in Illinois has ordered Trump administration officials to improve conditions inside an ICE facility that has become a flashpoint for protests against the president’s mass deportation agenda ( REUTERS )

Judge Gettleman has ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement to provide three meals a day, adequate supplies of water, access to prescription medicine, clean bedding and space to sleep for any detainee held there overnight, with “adequate supplies of soap, towels, toilet paper, oral hygiene products (including toothbrushes and toothpaste) and menstrual products for women detainees.”

Holding cells and toilets are to be cleaned, and detainees should have access to showers “at least every other day,” according to the order.

The facility is meant to serve as a “processing center” to temporarily hold detainees before they are transferred, deported or released.

But the lawsuit accuses ICE of operating more like a jail, where people are held for two days or more, on average. The average holding time at the facility was five hours in 2023.

open image in gallery Detainees described ‘horrific’ conditions inside the Broadview facility, where people don’t have access to showers or basic hygiene while being crammed into cells and force to sleep on floor or near open toilets ( REUTERS )

Gettleman said he did not intend to “fashion an order that is impossible to comply with,” but his order reflected the “disturbing record” presented in court that called for his intervention, he said.

“I think everybody can admit that we don’t want to treat people the way that I heard people are being treated today,” he said Tuesday.

Department of Justice attorney Jana Brady warned that any sweeping injunction against the administration “would effectively halt the government’s ability to enforce immigration laws in Illinois,” among Democratic-led states where the Trump administration has surged federal officers.

Jana also claimed that the government “has improved the operations at the Broadview facility over the last couple months.”

In a statement to The Independent last week, Homeland Security officials disputed detainees’ accounts, flatly stating that “any claims there are subprime conditions at the Broadview ICE facility are false.”

open image in gallery Homeland Security officials have called allegations of ‘subprime conditions’ at the facility false while government attorneys warned that an injunction would make immigration enforcement in the Chicago area impossible ( REUTERS )

In response to allegations that detainees are denied access to legal counsel after entering the facility, Gettleman ordered ICE to provide detainees with access to phones to call attorneys — along with a list of list of pro-bono attorneys in English and Spanish, as well as interpreter services.

In court filings, one man said he was allowed to call his wife using his cellphone, but when the officer realized an immigration attorney was also on the other end of the line, “the officer then reached for the phone and hung up the call himself,” lawyers wrote.

“Access to counsel is not a privilege. It is a right,” according to a statement from Nate Eimer, partner at Eimer Stahl and co-counsel in the lawsuit. “We can debate immigration policy but there is no debating the denial of legal rights and holding those detained in conditions that are not only unlawful but inhumane. Justice and compassion demand that our clients’ rights be upheld.”

The allegations and courtroom testimony echo claims in a separate lawsuit surrounding a facility in New York City, where a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to improve conditions in a makeshift holding area where detainees said they had little access to food and water, slept on cement floors near toilets, and didn’t have anywhere to bathe for days or weeks at a time.

In court filings, detainees said they were fed inedible “slop” and were forced to sleep in cells surrounded by the “horrific stench” of sweat, urine and feces in rooms with open toilets.

Other detainees reported spending as much as three weeks inside the facility without a chance to bathe or brush their teeth. Another man said he watched a detainee have a seizure for 30 minutes before medical help arrived.