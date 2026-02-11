Fox News refused to air anti-ICE ad featuring Joe Rogan’s ‘Gestapo’ comment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fox News has declined to run an anti-ICE TV spot that prominently features a clip of Joe Rogan comparing federal immigration agents to the Gestapo, according to a report.

The advert from the Jewish Democratic Council of America, entitled “It’s Gone Too Far,” focuses on the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis last month, as well as the detention of five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos, and calls on President Donald Trump to call off his illegal immigration crackdown.

“Federal agents are executing and terrorizing American citizens,” the spot’s voiceover declares. “Detaining and teargassing children, creating chaos.”

It then cuts to a clip of Rogan asking: “Are we really going to be the Gestapo? Where’s your papers? Is that what we’ve come to?”

“ICE are out of control,” the narrator resumes. “When the government kills Americans and lies about the victims to cover up the crime, it’s not law and order and it’s not leadership. Those responsible must be fired. President Trump, stop the abuse, investigate the killings, it’s gone too far.”

open image in gallery Podcaster Joe Rogan likens ICE agents to the Gestapo in a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, commenting on the fatal shooting of two protesters in Minneapolis ( The Joe Rogan Experience/Spotify )

While CNN and MSNBC are running the JDCA’s advert this week, Fox has declined to run it, according to Mediate.

JDCA CEO Halie Soifer told the outlet that the organization had intended to run the video during a break in Fox and Friends – the conservative network’s morning show, which Trump is known to watch avidly – and had not received an explanation as to why it was rejected.

The Independent has reached out to Fox News and to Rogan for comment.

“Jewish Americans have long rejected Trump’s extremism, but it’s now reached a tipping point for our community and our country,” Soifer said of the advert in a statement.

“Every American needs to turn their outrage into action, and with the midterms on the horizon, now is a critical moment to reject Trump’s dangerous chaos.

open image in gallery Memorials to Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis ( Bel Trew/The Independent )

“Images of the execution of American citizens in the streets remind us of the darkest moments in our history. As Jewish Americans whose values are threatened by this White House, we feel obligated to sound the alarm and declare that ‘It’s gone too far,’ which is precisely what we’re doing with this ad.”

As for Rogan, while he was widely credited with playing a crucial role in the 2024 presidential election by inviting Trump onto his show and endorsing him, he has since become far more critical of the president.

Rogan last year called Trump’s crackdown on undocumented migrants “f***ing nuts,” ridiculed him for texting like a “79-year-old kid” and questioned the wisdom of hosting UFC fights on the White House lawn, which the president is planning to do this year.

Speaking to NBC News last week, Trump brushed aside Rogan’s criticisms, said they had had “a great conversation” three days prior, adding: “I think he’s a great guy, and I think he likes me, too.”