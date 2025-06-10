Anti-ICE protests start forming in New York City, Austin and Santa Ana

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spread to more American cities on Monday as clashes between activists and law enforcement continue to rage in Los Angeles.

ICE agents attempting to make sweeping arrests of undocumented migrants in the California city as part of President Donald Trump’s illegal immigration crackdown on Friday met with mass resistance from local residents, which has led to four days of dramatic and occasionally violent confrontations on the streets.

Trump has responded by sending in the state National Guard while the Pentagon has placed 700 active-duty Marines on standby to support the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD)’s efforts to maintain order.

Now the unrest has reached other locations including New York City, Austin, Texas, and Santa Ana, California.

open image in gallery People protest against federal immigration raids outside of the Jacob K Javits Federal Building in New York City ( Adam Gray/Getty )

In the Big Apple, around two dozen demonstrators swarmed the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan on Monday afternoon to demand the release of people deported to El Salvador’s notorious CECOT maximum security prison.

“We are demanding that the administration bring back everyone from CECOT to the United States, release them ICE custody, return them to their homes and families and allow them their day in court,” a woman leading the protest said.

Activists also gathered outside the Jacob K Javits Federal Building and near City Hall Park in Lower Manhattan, where politicians and union leaders addressed the crowd.

Mayor Eric Adams said unrest akin to that seen in Los Angeles would not be tolerated in New York.

open image in gallery A person is detained by NYPD Strategic Response Group officers for blocking a law enforcement vehicle outside of the Jacob K Javits Federal Building in New York ( Adam Gray/Getty )

“Keeping the people of our city safe has always been my North Star. That means keeping people safe from violent protests and it means protecting people who are trying to do the right thing by protesting peacefully for what they believe,” he said.

“But two wrongs do not make a right. I understand that some New Yorkers may be angry, afraid and ready to express that. New York City will always be a place to peacefully protest, but we will not allow violence and lawlessness.”

In Austin, police were forced to use pepper spray and tear gas to disperse protesters that had gathered at the Texas Capitol before marching on to the city’s JJ Pickle Federal Building, where ICE has its local headquarters.

open image in gallery Protesters stand near a vandalized federal building in Austin, Texas ( Joel Angel Juarez/Reuters )

Back in California, several people were arrested near the Santa Ana Federal Building as part of a crowd that swelled from 100 to more than 1,000 by evening.

Some demonstrators were accused of throwing objects at police, including fireworks.

open image in gallery A protester raises the U.S. flag after police use tear gas and flash-bangs at the Federal Building in Santa Ana, California ( Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register/AP )

Solidarity demonstrations have also been held in other major U.S. cities like San Francisco, Sacramento, Houston, San Antonio and Chicago.

The Service Employees International Union has meanwhile published a live map of further planned events on its website following the arrest and subsequent release of its president David Huerta in Los Angeles on Friday.

“What happened to me is not about me; This is about something much bigger,” Huerta said in a statement issued shortly after his arrest.

“We all collectively have to object to this madness because this is not justice.”