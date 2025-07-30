Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

ICE is trying to increase recruitment with $50K signing bonus and ‘Defend the Homeland’ posters

Agency searches for ‘brave and heroic Americans to join ICE as federal law enforcement agents and remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens’

Gustaf Kilander
in Washington D.C.
Wednesday 30 July 2025 23:43 BST
Related video: White House uses viral Jet2holidays meme in 'shameful' ICE deportation video

Immigration and Customs Enforcement is attempting to sign on recruits with bonuses of as much as $50,000 as well as student loan forgiveness, as it tries to reach the Trump administration’s goal of hiring 10,000 new ICE agents.

The Department of Homeland Security received a big boost to its cash flow for immigration enforcement following the signing of President Donald Trump’s Big, Beautiful, Bill. On Tuesday, ICE launched a new campaign with the title “Defend the Homeland.”

The campaign included posters of Trump and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, as well as pay benefits to recruit “the next generation of law enforcement professionals to find, arrest, and remove criminal illegal aliens,” the department states in a press release.

The Department of Homeland Security launched a campaign including ‘defend the homeland’ posters featuring Trump and Kristi Noem
The Department of Homeland Security launched a campaign including ‘defend the homeland’ posters featuring Trump and Kristi Noem (Department of Homeland Security)

“Your country is calling you to serve at ICE. In the wake of the Biden administration’s failed immigration policies, your country needs dedicated men and women of ICE to get the worst of the worst criminals out of our country,” Noem said in a statement. “This is a defining moment in our nation’s history. Your skills, your experience, and your courage have never been more essential. Together, we must defend the homeland.”

The Republican spending package sent $170 billion to immigration and border security, a significant increase as the White House chases the goal of deporting one million people a year. However, ICE will have to increase hiring to reach such goals.

Earlier this month, Trump border czar Tom Homan told Politico, “This isn’t easy. Ten thousand ICE officers? Never happened before.”

“But I’ll say this: It’s about time … with more money, we can do more,” he added.

DHS also announced benefits such as improved retirement benefits and overtime pay, adding that recruitment materials would be sent to job fairs, college campuses, and law enforcement networks this week.

The campaign is aimed at recruiting “brave and heroic Americans to join ICE as federal law enforcement agents and remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from America’s streets,” the press release stated.

“ICE encourages Americans with a commitment to public safety, national service, and upholding the rule of law to apply today to jumpstart a fulfilling career in federal law enforcement,” it concludes.

