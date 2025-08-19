ICE adds two Mustang GT Fastbacks to its fleet – at Trump’s request – in latest move to entice recruits

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As morale among U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel sinks to new lows, the Trump administration hopes spending more than $120,000 on a pair of high-performance Mustang GT Fastbacks will juice the embattled deportation agency’s efforts to attract new recruits.

Obtaining the vehicles was “an immediate request by the White House, on Thursday August 7, 2025,” according to a federal procurement document reviewed by The Independent.

It says the Mustangs are expected to “enhance” the federal government’s push to add some 14,000 new ICE agents “by serving as a bold, high-performance symbol of innovation, strength and modern federal service,” and that the Mustang’s “eye-catching design increases public engagement at outreach events and helps attract top talent by conveying a culture of excellence and forward momentum.”

“Therefore, two (2) Ford Mustang GT vehicles were selected as they meet the ICE requirement,” explains the so-called justification-and-approval document, – known as a “J&A” – which lays out the reasons why the contract was awarded without having issued the usual competitive bidding process.

The agency’s “need for the services is so urgent and compelling that providing full and open competition would result in unacceptable delays and seriously hinder the Government’s recruiting initiative,” according to the J&A, which was added to a federal contracting database on Tuesday. “As a result, the sole source procurement methods/strategies must be pursued to meet mission-critical timelines.”

ICE is hoping a new pair of Mustang GT Fastbacks will attract a crop of new recruits. ( Getty Images )

ICE paid $121,450 for the cars, closing the deal with Banister Ford in Suitland, Maryland, on August 11. One of the Mustangs was already spotted driving around D.C. on Monday evening, with a gold ICE logo and the words “Defend the homeland” on the side.

An ICE spokesperson acknowledged The Independent’s request for comment but did not provide one by publication time.

The recruitment push by ICE is expected to last for at least two fiscal years, and the purchase of the Mustangs was “fully supported” by Trump’s signature One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the J&A states. There has been widespread public backlash to ICE as the administration’s massive deportation push spreads nationwide.

Congressional Republicans have set aside $30 billion for ICE to add some 14,000 immigration officers to support Trump’s mass deportation agenda, along with $45 billion in new funding for ICE detention centers. In all, Trump’s “big, beautiful” bill earmarks more than $170 billion for immigration enforcement over the next 10 years, making ICE better-funded than most foreign militaries.

At the same time, the government has halted important scientific research, hollowed out social programs and reduced people’s access to healthcare – all in the name of saving money.

Last week, it emerged that ICE spent more than $700,000 to customize a group of SUVs and pickup trucks to be used for recruitment, including a Ford Raptor and a GMC Yukon tricked out to mimic the look of Donald Trump’s private Boeing 757.

A video posted by the Department of Homeland Security, ICE’s parent agency, showed the SUVs cruising through Washington, D.C., and parked in front of the White House, the U.S. Capitol, the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument, set to music by rapper DaBaby.

All are painted navy blue, with red-and-white racing stripes and a gold ICE logo, which reflect the color scheme of Trump’s aircraft. “President Donald J. Trump” is printed in gold on the rear window, and, like the Mustangs, the words “Defend the homeland” appear on the side. The trucks cost more than $500,000, with another $227,000 spent on custom automotive wraps, according to federal procurement records.

Joining ICE is now easier than ever, as Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem lowered the minimum age to 18 and did away with the existing maximum. ICE is also offering signing bonuses of up to $50,000, along with student loan forgiveness and other perks for new recruits.

The agency is specifically trying to target “Gen Z and early-career professionals,” as well as former law enforcement officers, military veterans and people from the legal field, according to a recent request for information. ICE hopes to target more than 42 million people across social media and via ads on Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and other streaming networks, the agency says.

“This is a critical priority,” according to the agency. “ICE has an immediate need to begin recruitment efforts and requires specialized commercial advertising experience, established infrastructure, and qualified personnel to activate without delay.”

An ICE hiring expo is scheduled for August 26 and 27 at Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas.