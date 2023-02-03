Jump to content

Liveupdated1675404000

Ilhan Omar vote - live: Squad member ousted from Foreign Affairs panel despite AOC defence in anti-semitism row

House Republicans accuse Omar of antisemitism in past while she claims their attempts to remove her are racist

John Bowden
Friday 03 February 2023 06:00
Ilhan Omar blasted for claiming she was unaware of tropes about 'Jews and money'

The House voted to remove Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday, as the “Squad” member accused Republicans of putting “a target on my back”.

On Wednesday, the House took a procedural step to allow them to remove the Democrat from the committee, where she has held a seat since she was first sworn in as a member of Congress in 2019. Some have accused Ms Omar of making antisemitic comments in the past. The vote was official on Thursday afternoon.

Ms Omar’s allies rallied around her ahead of the vote. Reps Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib gave rousing speeches in support of their colleague, and excoriated Republicans for what they described as a blatant effort to marginalise one of just three Muslim members of Congress.

1675404000

Omar vows to keep fighting after vote

In a tweet after Republicans successfully voted to remove her from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Ilhan Omar vowed to keep fighting for marginalised persons.

“I will continue to speak for the families who are seeking justice around the world— whether they are displaced in refugee camps or hiding under their bed somewhere like I was,” she wrote.

John Bowden3 February 2023 06:00
1675400400

White House condemns House GOP for ‘political stunt’ after Ilhan Omar removed from Foreign Affairs panel

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday slammed House Republicans’ vote to remove Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee as a performative action taken against a respected member of Congress.

Republicans had sought to remove Ms Omar from the powerful House panel over past comments that they have interpreted as antisemitic. In 2019, she tweeted that Republicans wanted to condemn her comments about Israel because “It’s all about the Benjamins, baby”, a reference to Benjamin Franklin being on $100 bills.

Ms Omar later apologised for her remarks, but House Speaker Kevin McCarthy pressed for her removal nonetheless.

Read more:

White House condemns ‘political stunt’ after Omar removed from Foreign Affairs panel

‘The way that we see this it’s a political stunt’, White House says in response to vote against Rep Ilhan Omar

John Bowden3 February 2023 05:00
1675396817

AOC denounces GOP hypocrisy

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was one of several Democrats to give speeches in support of Ilhan Omar on Thursday, and used her personal experiences with GOP members of Congress to her advantage.

The New York Democrat excoriated Speaker Kevin McCarthy for “rewarding” Paul Gosar with committee memberships after he was stripped of his own positions in the last Congress for posting a video that depicted violence against both her and Joe Biden.

“I had a member of the Republican caucus threaten my life and the Republican caucus rewarded him with one of the most prestigious committee assignments in this Congress,” she fumed.

John Bowden3 February 2023 04:00
1675393217

Omar’s ouster concludes a four-year effort by Republicans

Rep Ilhan Omar’s ouster from Foreign Affairs on Thursday was the conclusion of a four-year campaign by Republicans that gained steam after two of their own members were punished for unrelated issues.

The criticism for Ms Omar began in 2019, shortly after her swearing in. After then-Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy led the charge to remove then-Representative Steve King of Iowa from his committees for racist remarks, he said he wanted to take measures to sanction Ms Omar and Representative Rashida Tlaib of Michigan for their criticisms of Israel.

Read on:

Why does Ilhan Omar attract so much Republican ire?

Republicans accuse her of antisemitism, but Democrats see something far more sinister at hand, Eric Garcia reports

John Bowden3 February 2023 03:00
1675389617

Bernie Sanders rips House for ‘disgraceful’ ouster of Omar from Foreign Affairs

Senator Bernie Sanders slammed the House’s GOP caucus in a tweet after the vote Thursday, having previously called for “fair minded” Republicans to come to Ilhan Omar’s defence against allegations of antisemitism for her criticism of Israel.

“It is an outrage that every Republican voted to remove @IlhanMN – a third term Muslim American woman – from the Foreign Affairs committee. Our job is to unite the American people, not divide them based on their race and religion. What a disgraceful day for the House,” he wrote.

John Bowden3 February 2023 02:00
1675386017

Omar’s fellow ‘Squad’ members are her most vocal defenders

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar had many defenders in the Democratic caucus on Thursday, but none were more steadfast in their support than members of the so-called “Squad”.

While others like Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries pointed to “mistakes” and even gave some credence to allegations of antisemtism that Republicans hurled at Ms Omar’s feet, members like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib denied that their ally had meant any harm or offence with her words about Israel.

John Bowden3 February 2023 01:00
1675384217

Cori Bush: Omar vote another racist attack

Cori Bush, a congresswoman and Black Lives Matter activist from St Louis, strongly condemned the GOP’s efforts to punish Ilhan Omar on Thursday.

In her speech to the House floor, she noted the long history of ugly and racist attacks that Ms Omar has faced since being elected to Congress, attacks which targeted her on the basis of her skin color, religion, and ethnic background.

John Bowden3 February 2023 00:30
1675382417

Swalwell resurfaces ‘Kanye. Elon. Trump.’ tweet

Eric Swalwell had a simple message for Republicans as he defended Ilhan Omar’s position on the Foreign Affairs committee: If you want to see antisemites, look in the mirror.

The California Democrat had a blown-up verson of the House Judiciary Committee GOP’s now infamously-wrongheaded “Kanye. Elon. Trump.” tweet that Republicans were forced to take down after the rapper Ye, better known as Kanye West, praised Adolf Hitler on a podcast and made a long series of anti-Jewish remarks.

John Bowden3 February 2023 00:00
1675380617

Don Jr trolls members of the ‘Squad’ after vote to remove Rep Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee

Donald Trump Jr predictably trolled members of the “Squad” following the vote to remove Rep Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee. He posted an image of Rep Rashida Tlaib – who, alongside Ms Omar, was one of the first two Muslims elected to Congress – and referred to the as the “Hamas caucus”.

John Bowden2 February 2023 23:30
1675378817

Party-line vote shows House’s polarization

Rep Ilhan Omar’s removal from the Foreign Affairs committee on Thursday came as a result of a party-line vote, with no Democrats voting to oust her and no Republicans supporting her remaining on the panel.

One Republican, David Joyce, voted “present”.

It’s a sign of how polarized the lower House remains; even the removal of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar from their respective committees under the previous Congress found some bipartisan support.

Even Republicans like Matt Gaetz and Nancy Mace, who raised questions about whether the effort was a partisan one, in the end relented and joined their party leaders to punish Ms Omar.

John Bowden2 February 2023 23:00

