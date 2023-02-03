✕ Close Ilhan Omar blasted for claiming she was unaware of tropes about 'Jews and money'

The House voted to remove Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday, as the “Squad” member accused Republicans of putting “a target on my back”.

On Wednesday, the House took a procedural step to allow them to remove the Democrat from the committee, where she has held a seat since she was first sworn in as a member of Congress in 2019. Some have accused Ms Omar of making antisemitic comments in the past. The vote was official on Thursday afternoon.

Ms Omar’s allies rallied around her ahead of the vote. Reps Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib gave rousing speeches in support of their colleague, and excoriated Republicans for what they described as a blatant effort to marginalise one of just three Muslim members of Congress.