Republicans to grill Hochul, Walz and Pritzker on immigration in Democratic govs hearing: Live updates
Hearing part of Republican effort to use voters’ worries about immigration and crime for their political benefit
Three Democratic governors are testifying before Congress on Thursday about their states’ immigration policies, as protests against the Trump administration’s mass deportation efforts sweep the country.
Governors Tim Walz of Minnesota, Kathy Hochul of New York, and J.B. Pritzker of Illinois were called to appear before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform long before the clashes in downtown Los Angeles began last week.
The protests against workplace immigration raids escalated after President Donald Trump called in the National Guard and the Marines.
However, House Republicans are likely set to note the violent scenes in California and in other parts of the country as they work to put down Democrats over immigration policies that the GOP argues protect criminals.
The hearing on Thursday is part of the Republicans’ efforts to use voters’ worries about immigration and crime for their political benefit.
Democrats, meanwhile, are divided on their party’s efforts to enforce immigration law, with some polling showing that they’re more vulnerable politically on the issue than Republicans are. At the same time, Democrats appear united in their attempts to argue that Trump’s immigration crackdown is an abuse of power and violates the Constitution.
On campaign trail, Trump claimed Democrats urged 'migrant crime wave'
During his campaign last year, Trump claimed that undocumented immigrants are violent and dangerous, arguing that Democrats were behind a “migrant crime wave,” going against the picture painted by official statistics.
Trump issued executive orders earlier this year, taking aim at what’s called sanctuary cities, jurisdictions that restrict their collaboration with federal immigration enforcement. Some have explicit polices protecting undocumented immigrants.
One of the orders issued by the president instructs that federal funds not be granted to cities and counties that don’t work for immigration enforcement.
Democratic governors will defend immigration policies before Republican-led House panel
Joey Cappelletti and David A. Lieb write:
As President Donald Trump spars with California's governor over immigration enforcement, Republicans in Congress are calling other Democratic governors to the Capitol on Thursday to question them over policies limiting cooperation with federal immigration authorities.
The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform posted a video ahead of the hearing highlighting crimes allegedly committed by immigrants in the U.S. illegally and pledging that “sanctuary state governors will answer to the American people."
The hearing is to include testimony from Govs. JB Pritzker of Illinois, Tim Walz of Minnesota and Kathy Hochul of New York.
Read more:
