White House duped by In-N-Out April Fools’ tweet about ingredient changes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The White House appears to have been duped by an April Fools’ Day post from the fast-food burger chain In-N-Out.

On Monday, the White House issued a press release touting the changes that food companies have made during President Donald Trump’s “Make America Healthy Again” push. One of these changes, the White House said, was that In-N-Out “transitioned to 100% beef tallow.”

The restaurant, however, has not transitioned to beef tallow, which is rendered beef fat. The White House linked back to an April 1 tweet from the restaurant, which was labelled an April Fools’ Day prank.

“It's official. In-N-Out will be transitioning to 100% pure beef tallow,” the restaurant wrote. “The change is set to become effective on 05/01/2025 at all In-N-Out locations.”

In a reply post hours later, the restaurant posted an “April Fools” GIF with the caption: “Before this gets out of hand.”

The White House was duped by an April Fools’ post by the fast food chain, In-N-Out ( Getty Images )

The White House did correctly claim that In-N-Out made changes to its recipes after the Food and Drug Administration’s announced it will phase out the use of petroleum-based synthetic dyes in the nation’s food supply.

The White House has since removed the beef tallow reference from its website, but the original line can still be seen in an email sent to reporters on Monday afternoon.

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.

Before this gets out of hand pic.twitter.com/BS0riGdj4y — ᶠᵃⁿ In-N-Out Burger (@innoutburger_) April 1, 2025

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is leading Trump’s “Make America Healthy Again” push, has long promoted beef tallow as an alternative to canola oil and other seed oils. Last Thanksgiving, he even posted a video of himself deep-frying a turkey in beef tallow.

"This is how we cook the MAHA way," Kennedy said in the video.

Other restaurants have heeded Kennedy’s concerns about seed oils. Fast food chain Steak 'n Shake announced it would begin cooking its shoestring fries in beef tallow in January, while salad chain Sweetgreen has eliminated seed oils from its menus.