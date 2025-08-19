One in three businesses says they plan to raise prices as Trump’s tariffs begin and inflation grows

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Almost a third of U.S. businesses have said in a survey that they’re likely to raise prices by the end of 2025 as they adjust to increasing costs and inflation, according to a new report.

The online lending marketplace LendingTree issued a report stating that more than 30 percent of businesses included in the company’s survey expect their prices to rise within the next six months. Roughly five percent said their prices would go down, and 65 percent estimated that they would remain the same.

The report comes as uncertainty grows regarding President Donald Trump’s tariff policy and continued tension stemming from inflation.

LendingTree chief consumer finance analyst Matt Schulz stated in a press release that “Tariffs are likely playing a significant role in these concerns, but so is the overall sense of uncertainty that remains in the American economy.”

“There are so many unknowns that it’s nearly impossible to predict what the next few weeks will look like, much less six months from now,” he added. “However, this report makes it clear many businesses see continued rising prices ahead.”

open image in gallery Home Depot is set to modestly raise its prices, according to The Wall Street Journal ( AFP via Getty Images )

On Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Home Depot will soon raise its prices even as the company has worked to reduce the impact of tariffs by using domestic products and broadening its supply chain.

Both political strategists and economist have shared their alarm regarding rising costs during the year so far, even as Trump promised before the election that he would drive down prices.

Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Montana, Washington, Oregon, and Vermont businesses were the most likely to say that they foresee price increases in the next few months, as more than 36 percent of surveyed companies in each of those states said that they’re likely to change their prices, the polling shows.

Companies in West Virginia, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama, New Mexico, Indiana, South Dakota, Louisiana, Nebraska, and Washington, D.C. were the least likely to say that they would raise prices, with more than 20 percent in each of those areas expecting price hikes.

open image in gallery Trucks move by a vessel docked at a container terminal in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province. Some prices are set to rise amid the implementation of Trump’s tariff policies. ( Chinatopix )

Among the businesses surveyed across the U.S., more than half said they expected their costs for goods and services to increase over the course of the next six months, meaning that their bottom lines will be negatively affected if they choose not to raise their prices.

“Pricing pressure may force other choices, such as staffing reductions, in the hopes of remaining competitive,” said Schulz.

The LendingTree survey was conducted between June 2 and June 15, with analysts using data from the U.S. Census Bureau Business Trends and Outlook Survey.