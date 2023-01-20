Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A controversial new proposal from Iowa Republicans would drastically limit which foods recipients of the SNAP food aid programme are able to purchase, slashing kitchen staples like fresh meats, pasta sauce, and even flour.

Critics say House File 3, introduced by the Iowa GOP last week and co-sponsored by nearly legislators, will hit low-income people, disabled people, and seniors who rely on SNAP to meet their food needs.

Michelle Book, president of the Food Bank of Iowa, called the bill "one of the most egregious attempts” to roll back assistance in the state in recent memory, telling Business Insider the legislation would put "additional burden on people that are food insecure.”

In addition to barring SNAP purchases of white grains, baked beans, and sliced cheese, the HF3 would also limit aid recipients to purchase foods on the list of the federal Women, Infant, & Children (WIC) programme, which was designed to be a supplement to SNAP.

WIC is "not designed for people that rely on SNAP benefits to make ends meet," Ms Book added.

The proposed policy could drastically affect nutrition access for the more than 250,000 Iowans who use SNAP, Salon reports .

It is now under consideration by the Iowa House’s Health and Human Services committee.

Des Moines Area Religious Council, an interfaith charity organisation, called the bill “harmful” in a statement .

“This is a punitive policy that will do nothing to improve the health and nutrition of Iowans, but rather be a detriment,” the group said, adding that state SNAP enrollment is already at a 14-year low, and that DMARC’s food pantry recently set a single-day record for use.

State Republicans defended the bill, arguing it will allow money to be better spent elsewhere.