Iowa buried in snow just days before the state’s Republican caucuses

The Iowa Republican caucus is set to take place in just six days — and as the state prepares, residents are facing dangerous winter storm conditions and several inches of snow throughout the state.

The caucus is a much-anticipated event considered the beginning of the presidential election season. The Iowa Republican caucuses will determine how many of the state’s 40 Republican National Convention delegates each candidate will get.

However, this year’s Iowa Republican caucus won’t be much of a nail-biter, as former president Donald Trump is the front-runner, according to several polls. Meanwhile, the other Republican candidates, like Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy, will likely be in a race for second place.

As the state anticipates the caucuses, a winter storm is blowing through, bringing snow, high winds and dangerous travel conditions. On Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service in Des Moines, Iowa, reported more than seven inches of snow in their region — and more is expected.

Officials advised all residents to avoid road travel on Tuesday unless absolutely necessary. Weather-related car crashes are already being reported. The Iowa State Patrol posted on X to warn against travel, sharing images of a patrol car struck from behind on Interstate 80 with several inches of snow on the ground.

Several Republican candidates will be braving this week’s storm in Iowa. Former president Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley have been invited to a debate on Wednesday in Des Moines, Iowa.

Ms Haley also held a campaign event in Waukee, Iowa on Tuesday morning amid several inches of snow.

It is unclear if the wintry precipitation will persist until caucus day, but meteorologists with the National Weather Service (NWS) forecast the snow will end several days beforehand.

Meteorologists also expect a high temperature of just 1F (–17C) for Monday — meaning temperatures will be subzero for most of the day. With the caucuses beginning at 7 pm local time, caucus-goers may have to commute on frozen roads.

Air travel across the US is also taking a hit, with thousands of delays and cancellations over the past weekend and into this week. However, it’s unclear if these conditions will persist into next week.