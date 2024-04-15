Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel will not stop American demands for more humanitarian aid to flow into Gaza, the White House says, nor will it cause President Joe Biden to backtrack on the ultimatum he gave Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the treatment of civilians and aid workers.

Last week, Mr Biden told Mr Netanyahu that US policy towards Israel’s six-month-old war against Hamas would depend on whether Israel can “announce and implement a series of specific, concrete, and measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering, and the safety of aid workers”. That pronouncement was made after an Israeli airstrike killed seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen, one of whom was a US citizen.

At the time, Mr Biden called the airstrike against a trio of marked vehicles from the nonprofit “unacceptable”. He later told the Univision television network there was “no excuse” for Israel “to not provide for the medical and the food needs” of civilians in Gaza and called Mr Netanyahu’s approach to the war “a mistake”.

But that was before Tehran fired what Israeli and US officials described as a salvo of roughly 300 separate munitions against Israel over the weekend. The strikes precipitated a massive defensive action by the Israeli Defense Forces as well as allied forces from the US, the UK, France, Jordan and other Arab nations. The combined force of these defensive actions downed approximately 99 per cent of the drones and missiles filed by Iranian forces.

In a statement following the attack, Mr Biden said he’d again spoken to Mr Netanyahu to “reaffirm America’s ironclad commitment to the security of Israel”.

At the same time, a top aide to the president has stressed that Mr Biden’s reaffirmed commitment to Israel’s defence does not mean Mr Netanyahu can go back on his word.

John Kirby, Mr Biden’s national security communications adviser, said during an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Monday that Israel must continue to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza after the Iran attacks. He suggested there is no change on the ultimatum that was given to Mr Netanyahu.

Mr Kirby said aid to Gaza has “increased ... quite dramatically” in the days since Mr Biden’s call with Mr Netanyahu. More than 2,000 truckloads of food and other necessities have passed through various checkpoints into the territory.

“The aid is getting in, that’s important, but it has to be sustained,” he said.

“What we ... said was, [American] policy with respect to Gaza will have to change if we don’t see changes over time and have them sustained. So far, yes, they have been meeting the commitments they made to President Biden, they have been doing the things that the president asked them to do,” he said, “but we really need to see it sustained over time.”