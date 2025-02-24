Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A MAGA influencer fired shots at the alleged mother of Elon Musk’s 13th child in a post on X in which she leaked text messages the pair sent each other in which they plotted on how the Tesla CEO could be seduced.

Isabella Moody posted screenshots of the messages on Saturday, alleging that they were from Ashley St. Clair. In one, they joked about St. Clair having Musk’s “rocket babies.”

This came just hours after it was revealed that St. Clair had filed a paternity lawsuit against Musk, seeking sole custody of their 5-month-old child and requesting a paternity test from the billionaire.

Citing that MAGA needed to “condemn promiscuous gold diggers” as a justification, Moody announced: “I wasn’t going to post these, but now that @stclairashley has leaked her private signal messages with @elonmusk after lying and saying she ‘wanted privacy’, here’s more evidence Ashley planned to baby trap Elon.

“She sent me these text messages in May 2023 when she first met Elon and started sleeping with him. She said ‘I need his rocket babies’ and ‘I need a caption to seduce Elon Musk’ in May of 2023. See dates below!”

Moody, who boasts over 150K followers on X, is known for spouting traditional Christian values and ultra-conservative views with her far-right Youtuber husband Josiah Moody on their various platforms.

In her latest YouTube clip, she and her husband, slate women for being Christian and dressing proactively in public.

The MAGA influencer Ashley St Clair announced she was filing a paternity lawsuit against Musk over the weekend ( @stclairashley/X )

However, the damning texts, Moody claims to have received from St. Clair on May 2, 2023, read as follows: “Elon followed me”, “I need his rocket babies,” and “Lol.”

Moody responded to her fellow influencer with positive affirmations stating “Omg no wayyyyyy” and “That’s so awesome”.

The texts from St. Clair go on to mention references to Musk’s interests such as interplanetary travel and rockets.

“He 10000% saw my moon landing tweet. Look I'll take one for the team, seduce Elon, and get in a rocket to see what's up.”

It’s unclear how close Moody and St. Clair were before this latest social media showdown. The pair had at least one exchange on X back in July 2021 with St. Clair expressing her excitement about an upcoming Moody project.

Since St. Clair went public with her allegations that she gave birth to Musk’s child, Moody has been vocal on X.

“Elon, I think it’s in your best interest to ban Ashley,” she tweeted on February 15.

“Ashley St. Clair should be focusing on being a mother to BOTH of her babies but instead she’s playing the part of a money-hungry, scorned woman. Gross, pathetic, but very typical FEMINIST BEHAVIOR!,” she tweeted on February 22.

“Ashley St. Clair isn’t mad that Elon Musk ghosted their baby. She’s mad that he ghosted HER,” she wrote on the same day.

Moody later called St. Clair “one of the biggest free speech HATERS in right-wing media.” That disagreement was because Moody retweeted white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

In an interview with The New York Post published February 15, St Clair claimed Musk “slid into her DMs” on X in May 2023. She explained to the outlet that she met Musk for the first time in San Francisco when she was 24 and their romance grew from there.

But Moody has slated St Clair since the exposé, claiming the fellow MAGA influencer used her baby “as leverage and emotional blackmail to try and control Elon Musk”, branding her a “goofy *****” in a series of X posts Saturday.

She also claimed that the far-right political activist Laura Loomer spurred her to publish the texts, in order to hurt St Clair’s reputation within MAGA circles.

Musk, has been unusually quiet since the saga unfolded, despite regularly letting off a tirade of opinion on US politics and space on his platform X.

However, after Moody posted the salacious text messages, he responded with “Whoa!” within the hour of the screenshotted conversation going viral.

The Independent contacted Moody and Musk for comment.