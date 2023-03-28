Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s first wife, was under FBI investigation, report claims

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ivana Trump was under an FBI counterintelligence inquiry on allegations surrounding her ties to her home country Czechoslovakia, a trove of secret documents has revealed.

The FBI “recommended a preliminary inquiry be opened on Ivana Trump” based on information received from a confidential source in 1989, according to 190 pages of classified documents obtained by Bloomberg on Monday.

The documents said “it is unknown if the allegations stem from jealousies of her wealth and fame. Investigation continuing”.

Ivana married Donald Trump in 1977 and was the former president’s first wife.

She was born in Czechoslovakia where she worked as a model and ski instructor and died from a fall in her New York home in July 2022, aged 73.

The FBI’s counterintelligence inquiry into Trump spanned several countries, including Canada and Austria, and looked into her association with individuals whose names were not released by the agency.

The agency sought information from US legal attaches in Canada and Europe to obtain the circumstances of her emigration from then-Communist Czechoslovakia to Austria and later her move to Canada, the report said.

The trove of documents, numbering up to 900 pages, was classified as “secret” and only 190 pages were released in response to a Freedom of Information Act request from Bloomberg.

The agency will, however, release the rest of the documents next month, according to the report.

A file from 1990 revealed the FBI was looking into a man with ties to Czechoslovakian intelligence who arranged fictitious marriages. The Czechoslovakian man was believed to have some connection with Trump.

The man was referenced as a “leading member of the Czechoslovak artistic/intellectual community” who “sometimes” worked to arrange fake marriages and “fortuitous relationships”. He was interviewed by the FBI, but details were redacted.

The documents cited a “highly confidential and reliable source” who revealed that Trump was in Czechoslovakia on 4 June 1990, where she met Vaclav Havel, who served as the last president of Czechoslovakia. He gave her an autographed book.

Havel’s was one of the few high-profile names revealed in the highly redacted documents.

Their association was linked to Barrandov Film Industry, the country’s largest film studio based in Prague.

Trump, who was not a public figure at that time, appeared in an episode of a show filmed in the studios in 1970, called Pan Tau.

The nature of the FBI’s inquiry into Trump is unknown, but it spanned at least two years and she was not accused of any wrongdoing.

While there is very less information on the records linked to the former president, the agency looked into court records of the couple’s divorce in December 1990.

Mr Trump was also mentioned on one occasion, with respect to a 16 January 1989 Time magazine article headlined “Trump”.