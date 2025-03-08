Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Over the last couple of years, Ivanka Trump has bluntly stated she “hates” politics and expressed little interest in resuming public life near Washington, D.C.

“I love my father very much. This time around I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics,” she stated in a 2022 social media post.

Earlier this year, as her father transitioned back to the White House, the first daughter reiterated those feelings.

“I love policy and impact. I hate politics and unfortunately, the two are not separable,” Ivanka told The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast in January. “There’s a darkness in that world that I don’t really want to welcome into mine.”

open image in gallery Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner watch President Donald Trump’s joint congressional address. It’s one of several events related to her father she has attended in recent months despite saying she ‘hates’ politics ( REUTERS )

For someone who hates the “darkness in that world,” Ivanka sure has enjoyed the spotlight near her father and at his events in recent months. The Republican National Convention, Election Night and the recent Joint Address to Congress are three examples of her recent appearances near her father- despite her resentment of politics.

The most recent appearance was this week at her father’s joint congressional address alongside her husband, Jared Kushner. The 43-year-old sat in the president’s box to watch the address, alongside First Lady Melania Trump and her siblings Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump.

Other guests in the box included Elon Musk, Second Lady Usha Vance and the family of Corey Comperatore, a firefighter killed by would-be assassin Thomas Crooks at Trump’s July campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania last year.

Notably absent was Barron Trump, the president’s youngest son. The 18-year-old New York University skipped the address because he had classes scheduled this week, The Daily Mail reported.

Ivanka shared an Instagram post chronicling her attendance with the caption, “48 hours in DC!” Hours later, she shared another post highlighting the outfit she wore to the address designed by Oscar de la Renta.

“Thank you, @oscardelarenta, for the exquisite navy blue tweed suit with orchid appliqués,” she wrote. “Hair, makeup + photos by my dear friend @alexarodulfo (apparently I’m an ambi-turner … Serving right angles only in full Zoolander style).”

open image in gallery Trump's guests at this week’s Congressional address, included First Lady Melania Trump, several of his children and Elon Musk. Ivanka shared her visit to Washington, D.C. on social media and labeled it: ‘48 hours in DC!’ ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Ivanka and her husband attend the Liberty Inaugural Ball after her father took the oath of office in January ( EPA )

open image in gallery Ivanka stands on stage with Vice President JD Vance at her father’s election night event. She was spotted around Mar-a-Lago as the election results were posted ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery Ivanka was also near her father at the Republican National Convention just days after he was wounded in an attempted assassination ( AFP via Getty Images )

But, her father’s Congressional address is not the only political event that Ivanka has been pictured at in recent months. After not being seen around her father for months, she attended the 2024 Republican National Convention, taking a picture with her father as he signed his official nomination paperwork. That was days after an assassin tried to take Donald’s life.

“Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today’s senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania,” Ivanka wrote on social media shortly after the shooting.

“I am grateful to the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today. I continue to pray for our country,” she added. “I love you Dad, today and always.”

Days later, Ivanka was on stage with her father in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention.

While not appearing on the campaign trail with her dad, Ivanka was around him on Election Day. She was spotted at Mar-a-Lago and attended the Election Night party. Later, she was on stage with her father and the rest of her family as the Republican nominee declared victory over then-vice president Kamala Harris.

Ivanka didn’t speak to the crowd or the press that night, but could be seen smiling as her father reveled about returning to the White House.

In January, Ivanka and Kushner also attended Donald’s inauguration and the subsequent celebration events in January. She wore a green dress and hat to see her father be sworn in again on Inauguration Day. Later, she and her husband were alongside her father, and new president, at the Liberty Inaugural Ball.

A month later, Ivanka wasn’t with her dad in the nation’s capital. Instead, she was by his side as he became the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl. She had a prime seat at her father’s right hand as the family watched the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

Weeks after that, she was back in his obit. This time for the address to Congress.

open image in gallery It’s not just political events, Trump and his eldest daughter attended the Super Bowl together in February ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Despite Ivanka calling the presidency the “world’s loneliest position,” she has been spotted by his side at several points in the last few months. While first saying she plans to support her father through non-political activities, she has been at some high-profile political moments.

The Independent has contacted the Trump Organization for comment about her appearances.

In January – well before she was spotted in his orbit – Ivanka discussed the difference from her first term and her hopes for her role in the second - even if she seemingly is more around than planned.

“We were like the Pioneers, nobody really knew what to do with him as a political figure,” Ivanka told the January podcast about her father’s first term. “Now there are so many people around. I think about in this moment how I can also support him because I know what the job is, like in a very personal way, having been by his side for four years.”

“I think I’m most looking forward to just being able to show up for him as a daughter and be there for him to take his mind off things, to watch a movie with him, or watch a sports game,” she added. “To know that he can be with me, and be himself and just relax and for me to be able to provide that for him in a very loving way as his daughter.”