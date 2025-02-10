Donald Trump’s grandson Theodore becomes viral star after Super Bowl appearance

Donald Trump’s eight-year-old grandson has become a viral star following his appearance at the Super Bowl.

Theodore James Kushner joined the 78-year-old president at the 2025 Super Bowl on Sunday (9 February) to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Theodore walked onto the pitch with his grandfather, before watching the match alongside his mother Ivanka Trump in the VIP suite at the Caesar’s Superdome.

His appearance at the game has since gone viral, with many social media users commenting on how protective the eight-year-old appeared to be with his grandfather.

One user joked: “They’re recruiting for the Secret Service young now.”