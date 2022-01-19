Former White House adviser Ivanka Trump was slammed for posting stylised photographs of herself at a food drive in New York.

The former president’s daughter broke her eight-month-long social media hiatus to share pictures of her participating at the drive in Rochester last week.

“Thanks to our incredible partners [and] volunteers who helped feed families across Idaho and New York fresh, locally-sourced produce and dairy this holiday season,” she tweeted on Tuesday.

Ms Trump also posted a photo of herself posing next to a child with a poster that said “Free Food Boxes!”

Ms Trump had partnered with Chobani founder Hamdi Ulukaya last week to deliver food to underprivileged families.

“The need is very real and certainly no one program is going to fulfil it but every little bit we can do helps and Hamdi and I were both really happy to give back a little bit during the holidays,” she told the New York Post.

Bess Levin, a journalist for Vanity Fair, tore into Ms Trump in an article for the magazine on Tuesday.

Ms Levin accused Ms Trump of allegedly “pretending to be a good person” to rehabilitate her image.

“...on Tuesday, she apparently felt a pull too strong to stay away. You know the pull we’re talking about: the one whispering, ‘Don’t even think about doing something good for others without posting about it in an attempt to start rehabbing your image’,” Ms Levin wrote.

Several social media users criticised Ms Trump in replies to her tweets.

“Is it time for the annual ivanka food drive photo shop already!?” wrote one user.

“What are you hiding from? Time for your deposition. No one is above the law,” wrote another user.

On Instagram, where Ms Trump has 7.4 million followers, Republicans such as Nikki Haley praised her efforts.

Ms Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have reportedly been distancing themselves from Donald Trump to fix their image following his poll debacle.

The one-term president’s daughter and son-in-law have sparingly visited Mr Trump since he moved to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Miami.

Meanwhile, the congressional committee investigating the 6 January Capitol riots were earlier told that Ms Trump asked her father to “stop the violence”.

“We know his daughter — we have firsthand testimony that his daughter Ivanka went in at least twice to ask him to ‘please stop this violence,’” congresswoman Liz Cheney said earlier this month.