Ivanka Trump says she believes her mother Ivana was “watching over” Donald Trump during the shocking attempt on his life at a campaign rally on Saturday.

The former first daughter highlighted that the Pennsylvania shooting happened almost exactly two years from her mother’s death in 2022.

Trump fell to the floor and then covered by Secret Service agents after popping sounds, now known to be multiple gunshots, were heard as he began the campaign event. He had appeared to move his head slightly in the seconds beforehand.

“Two years ago today, my mom passed away. I believe she was watching over Dad last night during the attempt on his life,” Ivanka wrote on her Instagram story on Sunday.

“I miss her every day and pray for the safety of the family and friends she left behind.”

Ivanka is the only daughter of Ivana and Donald Trump ( Getty )

Ivana Trump died on June 14, 2022, at the age of 73, after falling down a staircase in her Manhattan apartment. She was then buried near the course at Trump’s National Golf Club in Bedminster.

She and Trump were married from 1977 to 1990. Ivanka is the couple’s only daughter.

In a separate Instagram post, Ivanka Trump condemned the assassination attempt in Butler as “senseless violence.” She thanked the Secret Service and all those who had sent well wishes to the former president.

“Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today’s senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania,” she said.

“I am grateful to the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today. I continue to pray for our country. I love you Dad, today and always.”

On Sunday, the former president’s third and current wife – Melania Trump – issued her own statement about the “heinous act.”

“When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron’s life, were on the brink of devastating change,” she said in the lengthy statement. “I am grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband.”

She continued: “Let us not forget that differing opinions, policy, and political games are inferior to love.

“Our personal, structural, and life commitment — until death — is at serious risk. Political concepts are simple when compared to us, human beings.”