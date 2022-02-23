Ivanka Trump in talks to cooperate with Jan 6 investigation

Ivanka Trump is in talks to cooperate with the congressional inquiry into the 6 January attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters.

The ex-president’s daughter has been communicating with the committee since January, The New York Times reports, citing two unnamed sources.

It’s unclear what precisely this cooperation would entail. Any testimony or records from Ms Trump, who served as a senior White House adviser, would mark the highest-level source of information yet for the 6 January special committee.

Other top Trump figures have resisted cooperation, such as former adviser Steve Bannon, who was indicted for contempt of Congress rather than work with probe.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.