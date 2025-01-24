Trump is ‘no hero’ for releasing JFK assassination files, says JFK’s grandson

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John F. Kennedy’s grandson has fired out at Donald Trump’s decision to release highly classified JFK assassination files that have kept from the public for over half a century.

Jack Schlossberg took to X Thursday in response to Trump’s executive order to declassify records in 1963, Senator Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. the same year – three deaths that have sparked countless conspiracy theories.

“The truth is a lot sadder than the myth — a tragedy that didn’t need to happen. Not part of an inevitable grand scheme.

“Declassification is using JFK as a political prop, when he’s not here to punch back.

“There’s nothing heroic about it,” Schlossberg, 32, wrote.

On Thursday, Trump was on camera signing the bold executive order saying: “That’s a big one, huh? A lot of people have been waiting long for this for years, for decades.

“And everything will be revealed – OK.”

The President signaled staff to return the signing pen to JFK’s nephew, vaccine skeptic and health secretary nominee Robert F Kennedy Jr, who has controversially woven himself into Trump’s political circle. However, it emerged this week that Trump was planning hire prominent health industry lobbyist Don Dempsey , something that would appear to be at odds with RFK Jr’s agenda.

John F. Kennedy’s grandson has fired out at Donald Trump’s decision to expose the truth behind the highly classified JFK assassination files ( AFP/Getty )

Specifically, the executive order requires top administration officials to strike up a plan that seeks to declassify the restricted documents within 15 days – however, it is not watertight and does not guarantee their release.

Trump previously flirted the idea that he would release the clandestine documents ahead of his re-election after being met with resistance from the CIA.

Despite many of the documents having already been released, thousands are still redacted, particularly those connected to JFK. As history relays, JFK was killed on 22 November 1963 in Dallas by suspected assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald, who, only two days later was murdered by nightclub owner and bagman for the mafia, Jack Ruby.

The U.S. government declared Oswald acted alone . But this did not stop many people from developing suspicions after a range of questions went unanswered prompting a surge of absurd conspiracy theories .

Schlossberg, who has previously condemned Trump for inciting politically motivated violence , boasts a 567K TikTok following where he regularly spouts his views.

He has even posted bizarre tweets in the week of Trump’s inauguration such as the suggestion that the new Second Lady of the United States, Ursha Vance, was “hotter” than his late grandma , Jacqueline Lee Kennedy Onassis. A claim he relished about on TikTok.

“This one goes out to Usha Vance. The most beautiful woman in the world. Whenever you’re ready, I’m here for you”, he sang in a TikTok video .

X users were quick to snap back at the political commentator highlighting how strange it was to comment on the attractiveness of his late relative who passed when he was just a year old.

“That’s your grandmother!!!!”, one shocked user wrote.

Schlossberg is known for spouting sardonic utterances and has been particularly vocal in the wake of Trump 2.0. On Sunday, a day ahead of Trump’s monumental inauguration, Schlossberg said: “How do I get a testosterone Rx? I want the kind you inject.”

Schlossberg and his deluges are arguably a ticking time bomb, difficult to anticipate, and difficult to predict, particularly how explosively critical the next may be.