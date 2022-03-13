Biden rejected Poland fighter plane deal for Ukraine over use of US bases, national security adviser says
Biden administration remains leery of drawing US into war with Russia
A top White House official confirmed on Sunday that the Biden administration urged against the transfer of fighter jets from Poland to Ukraine because the deal involved the vehicles being transferred through a US airbase on Sunday.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan was speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press and pointed to the potential risks posed by flying offensive weaponry to Ukraine from the US’s Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
Other US officials including military commanders have also claimed that Ukraine’s military does not need additional fighter jet aircraft, a position strongly contested by Ukraine’s own government.
More follows...
