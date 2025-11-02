Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scott Bessent didn’t miss his opportunity to take a dig at Ontario Premier Doug Ford and theToronto Blue Jays after their heartbreaking World Series defeat during a Sunday morning appearance on CNN with Jake Tapper.

The U.S. Treasury Secretary pushed back when asked by Tapper about President Donald Trump’s plans to levy additional tariff against Canada after, accusing Ontario of election interference.

."He didn't put on a 10 percent tariff, he threatened to put on a 10 percent tariff," Bessent said. "And Jake, this is unacceptable. I read the premier of Ontario spent $75 million sending propaganda across the U.S. border —"

Tapper cut him off and reminded him that the "propaganda" he was mentioning was just former footage of Ronald Reagan speaking about tariffs in his own words. Bessent ignored the comment and did not engage with Tapper's clarification.

"It's the equivalent of election interference," Bessent continued. "Nobody likes foreign election interference, nobody likes foreign governments trying to sway public opinion for their own good."

open image in gallery Scott Bessent said that Ontario Premier Doug Ford was “still smarting” from the Blue Jay’s World Series defeat to the Dodgers. ( CNN )

Tapper then sought clarification about the possibility of a 10 percent tariff, asking if there's a chance that Trump drops the idea entirely after he received an apology from Ford

"We'll see," Bessent said. "I do think it was a big setback for the Canadian government, and the premier of Ontario should be ashamed, he's probably still smarting from the Blue Jays' loss last night."

"That's harsh," Tapper replied, before congratulating Los Angeles Dodgers fans.

Will Smith’s homer in the 11th inning secured back-to-back World Series titles for the Dodgers, making them the first team to achieve the feat since the New York Yankees in 2000. Despite a fake Truth Social post suggesting otherwise, the president promptly confirmed they would be visiting the White House.

The ad at the center of the controversy that Tapper and Bessent were discussing contained a clip of Reagan explaining in 1987 that tariffs cause trade wars and economic crises. In response, Trump said he would increase tariffs on goods coming out of Canada by 10 percent, and Washington ended its trade talks with Canada.

The ads ran during World Series games on U.S. televisions.

Trump claimed after the ad was released that it was intended to "interfere with the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court," which is currently reviewing a legal challenge to the president's tariffs.

open image in gallery Trump ends trade talks with Canada after an ‘anti-tariff’ advert featuring Ronald Reagan was ran by the Ontario Premier ( Ronald Reagan Presidential Library )

Canadian PM Mark Carney said on Saturday that he had apologized to Trump and told Ford not to run the ad.

“The president was offended by the act, or by the ad, rather,” Carney said. “It’s not something I would have done — which is to put in place that advertisement — and so I apologized to him.”

Some Canadians liked the ad, and support its message. Wab Kinew, the premier of Manitoba, said he thought it was good that the ad made Trump "squirm," according to the New York Times.

“I think it’s good that President Trump has to squirm and that he’s being reminded that Republicans and Mr. Reagan were totally against tariffs,” Kinew told reporters earlier this week.

As of Friday, Trump said he has no plans to restart trade talks with Canada.