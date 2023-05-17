James Comer mocked for claiming key informants in Biden probe have gone missing

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Representative James Comer of Kentucky was mocked during a meeting of the House Oversight Committee for saying that it lost track of an informant against the Biden family.

Mr Comer’s trouble began when, during an appearance on Fox News over the weekend, he told Maria Bartiromo that his committee cannot locate a key informant who allegedly had information about the Biden’s family’s alleged “criminal activities”.

“Well, unfortunately, we can’t track down the informant,” Mr Comer said. “We’re hopeful that the informant is still there. The whistleblower knows the informant. The whistleblower is very credible.”

Mr Comer said the informant alleged that president Joe Biden negotiated a quid-pro-quo with a foreign country in exchange for foreign aid when he was vice president, but did not provide more specific details.

“We’re hopeful we can find the informant,” Mr Comer said later in the interview.

Word of Mr Comer’s trouble with the informant clearly reached Rep Jared Moskowitz of Florida, a first-term Democrat on the Oversight Committee, who took aim at Mr Comer’s management during a Tuesday hearing.

“You’re trying to find, you know, the fake informant that you’ve, now has gone missing,” Mr Moskowitz said to Mr Comer. “I know you’re busy with that, you know, but I’m hoping that perhaps the Oversight Committee, if they’re so worried about, you know, federal overreach, perhaps they can start, you know, being focused on real government oversight. And with that, Mr Chairman, I yield back.”

Before moving the hearing forward, Mr Comer responded to the barb.

“Gentleman yields back, before I recognize Ms Boebert with respect to the missing informant, just so you know, just to clarify, the Grassley whistleblower is alive and well,” Mr Comer said.

Mr Comer has used his power as chair of the powerful committee to launch an investigation into the Biden family, but has provided little information about what illicit or criminal activity the family has allegedly engaged in. Mr Comer has suggested that there have been improprieties in the family’s foreign business dealings.

Mr Comer also suggested that the FBI is covering for the Biden family and that other people who want to come forward with information about Mr Biden “fear for their lives”.

“No president has ever been accused of the things the Biden family has been accused of,” Mr Comer said on Fox News.

A number of media members from outlets such as MSNBC and The Washington Post were also critical of Mr Comer in the aftermath of his comments about the missing informant, casting doubt on the substance of his allegations against the Bidens.

Mr Moskowitz, who represents the Florida district, formerly represented by Ted Deutch, has been a constant critic of Mr Comer since joining the House of Representatives and the Oversight Committee, repeatedly using his time to bring up issues he feels the committee should be investigating instead of focusing on the Biden family.

Meanwhile, the organisation Facts First USA reportedly called for an investigation into Mr Comer – arguing that he may be in violation of federal law if he is being dishonest about the alleged informant.