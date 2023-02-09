Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland criticised House Republicans’s new subcommittee on the weaponisation of the government as a means to boost former president Donald Trump’s 2024 candidacy.

Mr Raskin made his opening remarks as a minority witness during the new House subcommittee’s inaugural hearing. Republican Senators Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin delivered their opening remarks accusing the government of suppressing their investigations into President Joe Biden’s family. Former Representative Tulsi Gabbard, who left the Democratic Party, also spoke.

But Mr Raskin, who served as the lead impeachment manager of Mr Trump’s second impeachment trial, said the committee was about running interference for the former president.

“If these people break from the habit of lying, then lawlessness is defined by our culture Donald Trump,” he said in his opening remarks. “It's all about restoring Donald Trump, the twice impeached former president to the office he lost by seven million votes in 2020 and tried to steal back in a political coup and violent insurrection against our constitutional order.”

Mr Raskin cited remarks from subcommittee Chairman Jim Jordan at a CPAC Conference in Dallas before the midterm elections where Mr Jordan said that investigations from “ frame up the 2024 race when I hope and I think President Trump is going to run and we need to make sure that he wins.”