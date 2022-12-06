January 6 Committee will make criminal referrals

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The chairman of the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol told reporters that the committee has decided to make criminal referrals, CNNreported.

Representative Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the committee, told reporters that the committee had not narrowed down which people would be referred to the US Department of Justice.

When asked if he believed any witnesses perjured themselves, the Mississippi Democrat said “that’s part of the discussion.”

Mr Thompson’s words came as the committee’s mandate is about to come to an end. During its last hearing, it subpoenaed former president Donald Trump.

But four members of the select committee will exit Congress at the end of this year. Representatives Stephanie Murphy of Florida and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois opted not to seek re-election. Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney lost her primary for Wyoming’s at-large district while Democratic Representative Elaine Luria lost to Republican Jen Kiggans in Virginia’s 2nd district.