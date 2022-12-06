Jump to content

January 6 Committee will make criminal referrals

Eric Garcia
Tuesday 06 December 2022 16:40
Comments
<p>Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney</p>

Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney

(EPA)

The chairman of the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol told reporters that the committee has decided to make criminal referrals, CNNreported.

Representative Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the committee, told reporters that the committee had not narrowed down which people would be referred to the US Department of Justice.

When asked if he believed any witnesses perjured themselves, the Mississippi Democrat said “that’s part of the discussion.”

Mr Thompson’s words came as the committee’s mandate is about to come to an end. During its last hearing, it subpoenaed former president Donald Trump.

But four members of the select committee will exit Congress at the end of this year. Representatives Stephanie Murphy of Florida and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois opted not to seek re-election. Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney lost her primary for Wyoming’s at-large district while Democratic Representative Elaine Luria lost to Republican Jen Kiggans in Virginia’s 2nd district.

